EPA to Host Meeting in Henrico, Virginia, August 23 about Ethylene Oxide and Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)

August 9, 2023

Contact Information r3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (August 9, 2023) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VADEQ), Virginia Department of Health, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), and Henrico County will host a community meeting to address concerns regarding Ethylene Oxide (EtO) and Per-and Polyfluoralkyl Substances (PFAS) in Henrico, Virginia.

The open house style in-person meeting will take place on Aug. 23 at 6-8 p.m. in the Varina Library located at 1875 New Market Road in Henrico, Virginia.

EPA officials, along with federal, state, and local environmental and health partners, will be available to address questions and comments from the public, and will share information about health risks associated with PFAS and EtO in Henrico, Virginia.

Visit EPA’s website to learn more information about Ethylene Oxide (EtO) and Per-and Polyfluoralkyl Substances (PFAS).