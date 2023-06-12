EPA to host virtual community meeting for Groveland residents

June 12, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

GROVELAND, Fla. (June 12, 2023) - On Thursday, June 15, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a virtual community meeting to share information about two actions to address a chemical, ethylene oxide (EtO), released from commercial sterilizers, including the International Sterilization Laboratory (ISL) located at 217 Sampey Road in Groveland.

The meeting will be offered virtually both by phone and online. During the meetings, EPA will provide information about two proposals to limit EtO emissions and protect workers and share how the public can submit comments.

WHAT:

Groveland Virtual Community Meeting on EtO

WHEN AND HOW:

Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

By phone: Call in number (646) 828-7666; Webinar ID: 160 386 6856

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://bit.ly/432QTCu

Specifically, the EPA proposing to stronger limits on EtO emissions under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and a broad set of protections under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The comment periods for the CAA proposed rule and the FIFRA proposed decision close on June 27, 2023. During this time, any person can provide comments to the Agency about any aspect of the proposed rule and/or decision. To learn more, including how to comment, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/fl/groveland-fl-international-sterilization-laboratory