EPA to host virtual community meetings for Fort Myers residents

June 16, 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla. (June 16, 2023) - On Thursday, June 22, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host virtual community meetings to share information about two actions to address a chemical, ethylene oxide (EtO), released from commercial sterilizers, including the American Contract Systems (Fort Myers facility) located at 11600 Adelmo Lane in Fort Myers.

To accommodate everyone who would like to participate, two sessions are being offered virtually by phone or online. During the meetings, EPA will provide information about two proposals to limit EtO emissions and protect workers and share how the public can submit comments.

WHAT:

Fort Myers Virtual Community Meetings on EtO

WHEN AND HOW:

Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET

By phone: Call in number (646) 828-7666; Webinar ID: 160 568 2894

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://bit.ly/3IXOPo1

Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

By phone: Call in number (646) 828-7666; Webinar ID: 161 042 4760

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://bit.ly/3IXe35S

Specifically, the EPA is proposing stronger limits on EtO emissions under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and a broad set of protections under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The comment periods for the CAA proposed rule and the FIFRA proposed decision close on June 27, 2023. During this time, any person can provide comments to the Agency about any aspect of the proposed rule and/or decision. To learn more, including how to comment, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/fl/fort-myers-fl-american-contract-systems-fort-myers-facility.