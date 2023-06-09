EPA to host virtual community meetings for Temple Terrace residents

June 9, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (June 9, 2023) - On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host virtual community meetings to share information about two actions to address a chemical, ethylene oxide (EtO), released from commercial sterilizers, including American Contract Systems, Inc. located at 7802 East Telecon Pkwy in Temple Terrace.

To accommodate everyone who would like to participate, two sessions are being offered virtually by phone or online. During the meetings, EPA will provide information about two proposals to limit EtO emissions and protect workers and share how the public can submit comments.

WHAT:

Temple Terrace Virtual Community Meetings on EtO

WHEN AND HOW:

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET

By phone: Call in number (646) 828-7666; Webinar ID: 160 061 5946

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://bit.ly/3ONpMrk

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

By phone: Call in number (646) 828-7666; Webinar ID: 161 978 1541

Register to join the community meeting virtually: https://bit.ly/43vf8tm

Specifically, the EPA proposing to stronger limits on EtO emissions under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and a broad set of protections under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The comment periods for the CAA proposed rule and the FIFRA proposed decision close on June 27, 2023. During this time, any person can provide comments to the Agency about any aspect of the proposed rule and/or decision. To learn more, including how to comment, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/fl/temple-terrace-fl-american-contract-systems