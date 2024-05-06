EPA to host virtual environmental justice webinar for New England communities

May 6, 2024

Contact Information (617) 918-1064 Vikram Lakshmanan ( lakshmanan.vikram@epa.gov EPA Region 1 Press Office ( R1_Press@epa.gov

BOSTON (May 6, 2024) — On Wednesday, May 8, EPA New England will host a free, virtual Environmental Justice resource fair for communities across New England from 1 to 4pm ET. This online forum will be a virtual event that showcases open competitive grant programs for eligible entities including the Inflation Reduction Act Community Change Grants and funding opportunities unique to New England, like the Healthy Communities Grant Program and the Southeast New England Program Opportunity to Advance Resilience.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the requirements and eligibility necessary to apply to these funding opportunities, get information about available technical assistance, and have a chance to network and connect with organizations in their respective states. This virtual resource fair will include time for multiple breakout rooms designed to encourage state-specific capacity and networking building, in addition to connecting with regional technical assistance for the Community Change Grants Program.

Participation and advance registration are encouraged for community-based organizations throughout EPA Region 1, including those in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, as well as Federally Recognized Tribal Nations and state recognized Tribes.

