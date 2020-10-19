News Releases from Headquarters › Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

EPA Hosts Second Annual Conference to Discuss Animal Testing Alternatives and Reduction Strategies

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (Oct. 19, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler kicked off the agency’s Second Annual Conference on the State of the Science on Development and Use of New Approach Methods (NAMs) for Chemical Safety Testing. More than 1,000 experts from EPA, other governmental agencies, academia, and industry are gathering virtually to hear presentations about scientific advancements in the NAMs field, enabling participants to develop a better understanding of the state of the science and develop scientific confidence in alternative test methods.

“Working together, the federal government, private sector, and scientific community can have a real impact reducing the use of animal testing,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This conference shows that we can not only achieve my goal to eliminate all testing on mammals by 2035, but show leadership on the international stage and advance cutting-edge science.”

This year, the conference will:

Highlight advances in the development of NAMs and addressing their limitations.

Report results of various case studies on applying NAMs to EPA’s decision making and Unilever's risk assessment process.

Summarize strategies identified in EPA’s NAMs Work Plan.

Outline progress on incorporating NAMs under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

Over the past several years, EPA has made significant scientific advancements in NAMs and led efforts to reduce, replace and refine its animal testing requirements. EPA will continue to lead the way among federal agencies in the United States and internationally.

The public can register to participate in the virtual conference via webinar here.

To view the Administrator’s opening remarks, visit here.

Background

In September 2019, Administrator Wheeler issued a directive calling for the Agency to reduce mammal testing and funding 30 percent by 2025 and eliminate it by 2035. In support of this directive, EPA has taken many steps since then to reduce, replace, and refine testing requirements:

To learn more about EPA efforts to reduce animal testing, visit: https://www.epa.gov/research/efforts-reduce-animal-testing-epa