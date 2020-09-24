News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Hosts Small Business Week 2020

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (September 24, 2020) — This week President Trump issued a proclamation for National Small Business Week (NSBW), celebrating American businesses, entrepreneurs and workers. As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) celebrates its 50-year anniversary of Progress for a Stronger Future, it also salutes the contributions of small businesses to communities across the country. Since 1970, EPA has been working for a cleaner, healthier environment for the American people, and small businesses remain an integral part of the agency’s efforts to protect human health and the environment.

"In this time of unprecedented disruption for our nation's small businesses, it is more important than ever to recognize our outstanding small business support,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I am proud of our effective staff efforts that will ensure our partnership with small businesses remains strong and vibrant."

On May 14, 2020, Administrator Wheeler announced the winners of the 30th Annual Administrator's Small Business Program Awards for outstanding small business championship for Fiscal Year (FY) 2019. The agency usually announces its awards in conjunction with National Small Business Week in May; however, this year the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is holding virtual NSBW events on September 22-24, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reflecting the EPA’s strong commitment to small business, on August 12, 2020, SBA released the FY 2019 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard, showing that EPA earned an “A” for excellence in small business contracting, for the 11th consecutive year. In FY19, EPA awarded 43.25 percent of its prime contracting dollars to small businesses, far exceeding the government-wide small business procurement goal of 23%.

In addition to supporting the utilization of small businesses in EPA acquisitions, the agency also provides small business environmental regulatory and compliance assistance. Since 2005, EPA has received an “A” rating from SBA’s Office of the National Ombudsman for exceptional service in responding to small business concerns. Further, from September 8-11, 2020, EPA also hosted a highly successful virtual training conference for roughly 150 Small Business Environmental Assistance Program providers and partners from around the country.

Despite the disruptions and setbacks associated with the pandemic, small businesses continue to be an important driver for job creation and economic growth. As the country recovers and rebuilds a stronger economy, EPA remains resolute in its championship of the business, regulatory and environmental compliance interests of small businesses.