News Releases from Region 03

EPA Invites 38 Projects to Apply for Water Infrastructure Loans to Improve Water Quality for 24 Million Americans and Create Almost 200,000 Jobs

Including three projects for Virginia

PHILADELPHA (October 23, 2019) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting a total of 38 projects in 18 states to apply for Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans. Together, the selected borrowers will apply for WIFIA loans totaling approximately $6 billion to help finance over $12 billion in water infrastructure investments and create almost 200,000 jobs.

“Through WIFIA, EPA is playing an integral role in President Trump’s efforts to improve and upgrade our nation’s water infrastructure and ensure all Americans have access to clean and safe water,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This announcement highlights billions of dollars in needed water infrastructure investments to upgrade aging infrastructure, reduce exposure to lead and emerging contaminants and improve the lives of millions of Americans across the country – all while creating almost 200,000 jobs.”

EPA’s WIFIA loans will allow communities across the country to implement projects to address national water priorities – including providing for clean and safe drinking water by reducing exposure to lead and emerging contaminants, addressing aging water infrastructure and developing water recycling and reuse projects. EPA received 51 letters of interest from both public and private entities in response to the 2019 WIFIA Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA). After a robust, statutorily required review process, the WIFIA Selection Committee chose to include three projects in Virginia:

Hampton Roads Sanitation District - $930 million available for the Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow (SWIFT) to implement more than 40 projects to improve the quality of the Chesapeake Bay by reducing surface water discharge of treated effluent by approximately 100 million gallons per day. The project will provide a sustainable source of groundwater to the Potomac aquifer, prevent saltwater contamination in the Potomac aquifer, and slow, stop or reverse land subsidence related to aquifer withdrawals in coastal Virginia.

City of Alexandria - $189 million for the RiverRenew project to remediate four combined sewer overflow outfalls in order to prevent millions of gallons of sewage mixed with rainwater from contaminating Hooffs Run, Hunting Creek, and the Potomac River.

City of Newport News, Waterworks Department – $24 million for the Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project to replace about 130,000 outdated meters to improve efficiency.

“Improving water infrastructure in eastern Virginia communities is important to protecting our valuable water sources and ensuring clean and safe drinking water,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Additionally, infrastructure improvements in this mid-Atlantic region is critical to improving and protecting water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, a true national treasure.”

Other projects selected nationwide include:

City of Phoenix (Arizona): Zone 3D and 4A Improvements Program; $172 million

City of San Mateo (California) : Basins 2 and 3 Collection System Improvements Project; $85 million

Soquel Creek Water District (California) : Pure Water Soquel; $49 million

City of Oceanside (California) : Buccaneer Sewer Lift Station and Force Main Project; $47 million

City of Oceanside (California) : Pure Water Oceanside and Lower Recycled Water Distribution System Expansion Project; $57 million

South Coast Water District (California): Doheny Ocean Desalination Project; $60 million

Monterey One Water (California) : Pure Water Monterey Groundwater Replenishment Project; $44 million

Poseidon Resources LP (Channelside, California): Huntington Beach Desalination Plant; $585 million

City of Daly City (California) : Vista Grande Drainage Basin Improvement Project; $61 million

City of Roseville (California) : Roseville’s Water Future Initiative; $37 million

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (California) : Southeast Plant New Headworks Facility Project; $236 million

San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority (California) : Jones Pumping Plant Unit Motor Rehabilitation Project; $19 million

Vallejo Flood & Wastewater District (California) : Secondary Effluent Project; $12 million

East County Advanced Water Purification Joint Powers Authority (California) : Water Purification Project; $342 million

Polk Regional Water Cooperative (Florida) ; Alterative Water Supplies Program: $235 million

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (Florida) : South District Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion; $223 million

City of Atlanta (Georgia); Water Distribution System Resiliency Program; $35 million

City of Joliet (Illinois) : Joliet Alternative Water Source Program; loan amount TBD

Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (Louisiana) : Sewer System Evaluation & Rehabilitation Program; $111 million

Baltimore City Department of Public Works (Maryland) : Water Infrastructure Rehabilitation; $209 million

Baltimore City Department of Public Works (Maryland) : Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation; $129 million

Baltimore City Department of Public Works (Maryland) : Stormwater Management Project; $54 million

Downriver Utility Wastewater Authority (Michigan) : Biosolids Dryer Facility & Other Critical Projects; $13 million

New Jersey Infrastructure Bank (New Jersey) : Infrastructure Bank Pool; $149 million

Greenville Utilities Commission (North Carolina) : GUC Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 Upgrades; $29 million

Metro Flood Diversion Authority (North Dakota) : Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project; $561 million

City of Beaverton (Oregon) : Water Supply Improvement Program; $58 million

City of Portland (Oregon) : Bull Run Treatment Program; $554 million

Narragansett Bay Commission (Rhode Island) ; Bucklin Point Resiliency Improvements; $17 million

Bristol County Water Authority (Rhode Island) : Pawtucket Pipeline; $26 million

Columbia Power & Water Systems (Tennessee) : Long Term Water Supply Program; $106 million

Salt Lake City (Utah) : Department of Public Utilities; Water Reclamation Facility Nutrient Project; $355 million

City of Tacoma Sewer Utility (Washington) : Central Wastewater Treatment Plant Electrical Distribution System Replacement Project; $17 million

King County (Washington) : Ship Canal Water Quality Project; $98 million

City of Wausau (Wisconsin): Drinking Water System Treatment Facility Project; $22 million

To learn more about the 38 projects that are invited to apply, visit https://www.epa.gov/wifia/wifia-selected-projects.

Background

Established by the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014, the WIFIA program is a federal loan and guarantee program administered by EPA. WIFIA's aim is to accelerate investment in the nation's water infrastructure by providing long-term and low-cost supplemental credit assistance for regionally and nationally significant projects. EPA's WIFIA program plays an important part in President Trump's infrastructure plan, which calls for expanding project eligibility. The WIFIA program has an active pipeline of pending applications for projects that will result in billions of dollars in water infrastructure investment and thousands of jobs.

For more information about the WIFIA program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/wifia.