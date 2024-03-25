EPA invites applications to serve on advisory council for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions

March 25, 2024

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, March 25, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will be seeking applications to serve on the newly established Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions Advisory Council (HBCU-MSI AC). The HBCU-MSI Advisory Council will provide independent advice and recommendations to Administrator Michael S. Regan and future Administrators on how Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) can help identify any barriers to equal employment opportunity, nurture the next generation of environmental leaders, and ensure that these vital institutions of higher learning have the resources and support to thrive for generations to come.

"We are embarking on a transformative journey by establishing the first ever HBCU-MSI Advisory Council, a major step forward in our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at EPA. By harnessing the unique insights and energy of students and faculty from HBCUs and MSIs, we are ensuring the future of environmental leadership is diverse and dynamic,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This council will be instrumental in shaping our policies and priorities, keeping the voices of the next generation at the heart of our mission to protect the environment and public health. It’s a critical move towards building a workforce that truly reflects the diversity of America, and I am excited for the innovative solutions and fresh perspectives that will emerge from this collaboration."

Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) are institutions of higher education and include Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), and Asian American and Pacific Islander Serving Institutions (AAPISIs). This federal advisory committee is part of EPA’s comprehensive effort to advance equity in economic and educational opportunities for all Americans while protecting public health and the environment.

On June 21, 2021, President Biden signed Executive Order 14035 to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in the Federal workforce. This Executive Order reaffirmed that the United States is at its strongest when our nation’s public servants reflect the full diversity of the American people. The HBCU-MSI AC furthers the work being done at EPA and across the administration to ensure all persons receive equal treatment under the law and that our federal workforce draws upon all parts of society because our greatest accomplishments are achieved when diverse perspectives are brought to bear to overcome our greatest challenges.

EPA is soliciting applications to fill 15-20 vacancies on the HBCU-MSI AC from a variety of sectors including, but not limited to, representatives from business and industry, academia, non-governmental organizations, and local, county, and Tribal governments that have experience working at or in partnership with HBCUs and/or MSIs. Selected applicants will be appointed by the Administrator to serve a 2-year term and contribute to a balance of perspectives, backgrounds, and experience of the council.

Applications to the HBCU-MSI AC are due by Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To apply for appointment, the below information is required:

Contact information

Resume OR CV

Statement of interest

Visit the EPA HBCU-MSI Advisory Council webpage for more information on the council and how to apply. EPA will host two virtual webinars to provide more information about this call for applications. These webinars will be a space for the public to ask their questions live to EPA staff.

These webinars will be on Zoom and will be hosted at the following time: