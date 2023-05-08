EPA Invites Community to Attend May 9 Public Meeting to Discuss West Lake Landfill Design Investigation and Remedial Design Progress

Operable Unit 1 will be the focus of the meeting in Bridgeton, Missouri

May 8, 2023

Contact Information 816-518-4154 Ben Washburn ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (MAY 8, 2023) – Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will host a Public Meeting, with a Public Availability Session and Technical Presentation, on Tuesday, May 9, at Machinists Hall in Bridgeton, Missouri.

“EPA continues to work through the Superfund cleanup process for the West Lake Landfill Site, and residents and community members will learn more about the recent Design Investigation work and the next steps in the Remedial Design process for Operable Unit 1 at this meeting,” said EPA Region 7 Superfund and Emergency Management Division Director Bob Jurgens. “Public meetings such as these are an important part of the Superfund cleanup process and facilitate communication and collaboration between EPA and communities.”

During the Public Availability Session from 6 to 6:45 p.m., EPA representatives will be available for one-on-one discussions and questions, followed by a short break. Then at the Technical Presentation from 7 to 8 p.m., officials will provide members of the community with information and results of the Design Investigation for Operable Unit 1, which is the radiologically impacted areas at the West Lake Landfill Site, as well as the next steps in the Remedial Design process. Following the presentation, EPA representatives will hold a Question-and-Answer session until 9 p.m.

The Public Meeting will be held:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Public Availability Session: 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Technical Presentation: 7 to 8 p.m.

Question-and-Answer Session: 8 to 9 p.m.

Machinists Hall

12365 St. Charles Rock Road

Bridgeton, MO 63044

The meeting will be available to livestream during the presentation on EPA Region 7’s Facebook page. A recording of the presentation and the Q&A session will be available after the meeting on EPA Region 7’s YouTube channel.

Additional information about the West Lake Landfill Superfund Site is available on the Site Profile page and the West Lake Landfill Dashboard.

