EPA Invites Public to Attend July 18 Community Advisory Group Meeting for West Lake Landfill Superfund Site

July 18, 2023

Contact Information 816-518-4154 Ben Washburn ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (JULY 18, 2023) – The West Lake Community Advisory Group (CAG) will host a meeting today, July 18, to discuss the Design Investigation Report at the West Lake Landfill Superfund Site. A representative from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be present to hear community concerns and answer questions about the site and its cleanup.

The meeting is presented in coordination with community partners Just Moms STL, Missouri Coalition for the Environment (MCE), and iFM Community Medicine Clinics.

The site’s Technical Assistance Services for Communities (TASC) advisor will lead the meeting, which will include a presentation discussing current activities at the site. The community is invited to meet with the TASC advisor to share their concerns and ask questions.

This meeting follows a December 2022 CAG meeting where EPA provided the community with results from the site’s stormwater sampling data and updates on the Operable Unit 1 Design investigation, after field work was completed in September 2022. EPA Region 7 has been continually engaged in remedial efforts of the West Lake Landfill Superfund Site since 1989.

The meeting will be held:

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

6 to 8 p.m.



Bridgeton Recreation Center

4201 Fee Fee Road

Bridgeton, MO 63044

For more information on the meeting, please contact the site’s Remedial Project Manager, Chris Jump, at jump.chris@epa.gov or 913-551-7141. To learn more about the West Lake Landfill Superfund Site, visit EPA’s Site Profile page.

# # #

