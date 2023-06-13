EPA Invites Public to Attend June 20 Community Meeting About Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Superfund Site in Des Moines, Iowa

Meeting will focus on EPA’s plans for the site, including remediation

June 13, 2023

Contact Information 816-610-2132 Kellen Ashford ( ashford.kellen@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (JUNE 13, 2023) – Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will host a Community Meeting on Tuesday, June 20, at Weeks Middle School in Des Moines, Iowa.

EPA is proposing to add the Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Superfund Site in Des Moines to the National Priorities List (NPL) to address groundwater contamination from trichlorethylene (TCE) and its breakdown products.

TCE and one of its breakdown products, cis-1,2-dichloroethylene (cis-1,2-DCE), have been detected in water samples collected from the Des Moines Water Works (DMWW) infiltration (intake) gallery along the Racoon River. Only cis-1,2-DCE has been detected in samples from DMWW finished water. These detections are far below their respective Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs). All drinking water meets Safe Drinking Water Act standards and does not present a health risk.

Adding the site to the NPL makes federal resources available to the site for the Superfund cleanup process to begin.

During the Public Availability Session from 6 to 6:45 p.m., representatives from EPA, Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), and DMWW will be available for one-on-one discussions and questions, followed by a short break. From 7 to 7:30 p.m., officials will give a presentation about the site. Following the presentation, EPA officials will hold a Question-and-Answer session until 8:30 p.m.

The Community Meeting will be held:

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Public Availability Session: 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Site Presentation: 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Question-and-Answer Session: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Weeks Middle School

901 E. Park Ave.

Des Moines, IA 50315

The meeting will be recorded and will be made available after the meeting on EPA Region 7’s YouTube channel.

Read more about the Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Superfund Site on EPA’s response website.

