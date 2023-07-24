EPA Invites Public Input on Proposed Cleanup Plan for New Cassel/Hicksville Groundwater Contamination Superfund Site

July 24, 2023

NEW YORK - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging the public to comment on its proposed cleanup plan to address contaminated groundwater at a portion of the New Cassel/Hicksville Groundwater Contamination Superfund site in Nassau County, New York. A 30-day public comment period for the proposed plan begins July 24, 2023. EPA will host a public meeting at East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front Street, East Meadow, New York on August 10, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. to explain this cleanup proposal.

“Community feedback is a key part of EPA’s process as we decide how best to clean up this portion of the New Cassel/Hicksville Superfund site,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “EPA is proposing to install a system to treat the contaminated groundwater at the site. We encourage the public to join our meeting, ask questions and share their views on the proposed plan.”

Harmful chemicals at the New Cassel/Hicksville Groundwater Contamination site have contaminated the water underground in the towns of Hempstead, North Hempstead, and Oyster Bay. The site contamination covers 6.5 square miles and affects several drinking water wells. The groundwater contains volatile organic compounds (VOCs), primarily tetrachloroethene (PCE) and trichloroethene (TCE).

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation found the pollution sources and asked EPA to clean up the site in 2011. EPA is cleaning up the site in parts, called Operable Units (OUs). EPA has identified three OUs. In 2013, EPA selected a cleanup plan in a part of the site near the New Cassel Industrial Area called Operable Unit 1 (OU1). The cleanup plan for OU1 includes systems to pump groundwater to the surface and treat it. Work needed to plan and build those systems is underway. EPA is investigating the best way to address contaminated groundwater in an area in the eastern portion of the site designated as OU2.

The cleanup outlined in today’s proposed plan will address the contaminated groundwater in a part of the site called OU3. This part of the site is south of both Old Country Road and OU1. The plan is to install deep wells from which the polluted groundwater will be pumped and sent to a newly constructed treatment plant. The treatment plant will remove the contamination from the groundwater before releasing it back into the ground or nearby waterway. The plan also includes long-term groundwater monitoring to verify the method works and controls to ensure no one drills new drinking water wells in the affected area.

Written comments on the proposed plan may be mailed or emailed to Aidan Conway, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway – 19th Floor, New York, NY 10007, Email: conway.aidan@epa.gov.

For additional background and to see the proposed cleanup plan, visit the New Cassel/Hicksville Groundwater Contamination Superfund site profile page.

