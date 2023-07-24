EPA Invites Public to Scoping Meeting of Red Hill Community Representation Initiative

July 24, 2023

Contact Information 808-284-7084 Alejandro Diaz ( diaz.alejandro@epa.gov

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in coordination with the Department of the Navy and Defense Logistics Agency, is inviting members of the public to attend the planning meeting for the formation of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Community Representation Initiative on July 27, 2023.

The Community Representation Initiative independently represents the interests of the community in matters related to the 2023 Consent Order between the EPA and Navy. Membership will include ten representatives who meet with government agencies approximately once a month throughout the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling and closure.

The group will review Red Hill information and provide input on decisions related to defueling, closure, and assuring safe drinking water. The formation of this group is a requirement added to the 2023 Red Hill Consent Order in response to public comments.

The meeting on July 27 will provide an overview of the Community Representation Initiative, schedule for meetings, and dialogue with participants on how the selection process will be conducted.

The EPA is inviting all interested individuals to participate in this planning meeting, which will focus on soliciting community inputs regarding the design and roadmap for implementing the Community Representation Initiative.

The key areas of discussion will include:

Defining the process for member nomination and selection

Determining the composition of the membership

Addressing member responsibilities

The planning meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: July 27, 2023

Time: 5 – 7 p.m. HT

Location: Aliamanu Middle School, 3271 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96818

Broadcast: ‘Olelo Community Media, Olelo.org/53

For more information about this planning meeting or the Community Representation Initiative please visit the EPA Red Hill Public Events Calendar or contact:

Dominique Smith, US EPA, Region 9

Red Hill EJ Community Engagement Coordinator

smith.dominique@epa.gov

Steve Hurff, U.S. Navy, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy

Director, Environmental Restoration and Compliance Policy

cnrh.pao@us.navy.mil

The EPA encourages community members to attend this meeting and actively contribute to the formation of the Community Representation Initiative to help shape the future decision-making processes regarding the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

