EPA, Iowa DNR Encourage People in Flooded Areas to Report Displaced Containers

Contact Information: EPA Region 7 - David Bryan (bryan.david@epa.gov) 913-551-7433 Iowa DNR - Alex Murphy (alex.murphy@dnr.iowa.gov) 515-725-8219

EPA on-scene coordinator plots location of orphaned tank in Iowa flood zone(Lenexa, Kan., April 11, 2019) - Both federal and state agencies are asking Iowans to report any dangerous containers displaced by floodwaters in western Iowa.

Recent flooding scattered tanks, drums, cylinders and barrels onto properties adjacent to the Missouri River and its Iowa tributaries. These items may contain hazardous materials, such as propane and industrial chemicals, and should only be handled by trained professionals.

EPA has been given a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to coordinate hazardous material recovery along the I-29 corridor in Iowa. EPA is working closely with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR) to identify and retrieve containers swept away by floodwaters in Iowa.

Iowa residents are encouraged to report displaced (“orphaned”) tanks, drums or other containers found in flood debris using the online forms located on the Iowa DNR Disaster Assistance website.

