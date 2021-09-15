EPA Issues an Administrative Order on Consent to Techtrix, Inc. in Gadsden, Alabama to Properly Manage and Dispose of Waste and Protect Surrounding Community

September 15, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (September 15, 2021) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an Administrative Order on Consent (AOC) directing Techtrix, Inc. (Techtrix), an electroplating and metal finishing shop located at 525 Plainview Street, Gadsden, Alabama, to immediately inventory, properly manage, and appropriately dispose of all solid and hazardous waste at their facility pursuant to Section 7003 of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). Techtrix is located in a primarily residential area, and EPA, in coordination with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), have determined this action is necessary to protect the environment and public health of the surrounding community.

“EPA works with our state partners to hold companies accountable for complying with federal environmental laws that are designed to safeguard our communities,” said Carol L. Kemker, Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Director. “Under this Administrative Order on Consent, Techtrix will identify, contain and properly dispose all of its waste, thereby protecting the health of workers and nearby residents as well as the surrounding environment.”

The AOC requires Techtrix to provide site security to prevent potential human health impacts; inventory, manage and dispose of its solid and hazardous waste; and take steps to prevent the future mismanagement and releases of hazardous waste, among other things, to protect human health and the environment. ADEM will assist EPA in overseeing Techtrix’s compliance with the AOC.

Background:

The AOC follows a referral from ADEM and an EPA/ADEM March 2021 joint inspection and sampling investigation that revealed multiple RCRA violations, including failure to make hazardous waste determinations. Inspectors observed improperly managed solid and hazardous waste in tanks and containers, some of which were in poor condition and/or rusting. Some of these containers were incompatible with the wastes they contained, such that the wastes were leaking from the containers. Overall, due to the conditions of the containers, and the improper management of solid and hazardous waste, EPA determined that the Techtrix facility may present an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health and the environment. Techtrix agreed to perform the work as required by the AOC to address the imminent and substantial endangerment conditions. EPA provided opportunity for comment through a 14-day public comment period which started on August 27, 2021 and ended on September 10, 2021.

Link to EPA’s AOC: https://semspub.epa.gov/src/collection/04/AR66940

For more information about RCRA Section 7003: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/use-administrative-orders-under-rcra-section-7003