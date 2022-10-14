EPA Issues Air Quality Advisory for Western Washington Reservations

October 14, 2022

Contact Information 206-553-2762 Meshach Padilla ( padilla.meshach@epa.gov

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10, has issued an air quality advisory for Indian Reservations in Western Washington due to the elevated pollution levels caused by wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Weather forecasts indicate periods of poor air quality will continue through Monday.

Reservations included in the advisory are the S’Klallam, Suquamish, Nisqually, Chehalis, Shoalwater Bay, Squaxin, Skokomish, Puyallup, Muckleshoot, Tulalip, Stillaguamish, Sauk-Suiattle, Nooksack, Upper Skagit, and Lummi Reservations.

To check current air quality conditions go to https://fire.airnow.gov/. People who are at greater risk from the effects of smoke include those with heart disease or lung disease, older adults, children, and pregnant people. These sensitive groups should avoid outdoor exertion and minimize exposure to smoke as much as possible.

As pollution levels increase, the EPA recommends that all residents restrict activity and use N95 masks. To keep levels of smoke as low as possible indoors, create a clean room. For more safety tips visit https://www.airnow.gov/wildfires/when-smoke-is-in-the-air/.

Air pollution can harm health and may have lasting effects. To protect vulnerable people, EPA requests that reservation residents reduce all sources of air pollution, such as automobile exhaust, as much as possible.

EPA scientists use weather forecasts, satellite pictures, fire incident reports, and air quality models to forecast air quality for tribal communities.

For current advisory status on tribal lands, please call the EPA FARR Hotline at 1-800-424-4372, or visit

https://www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa#current-bans.

For burning restrictions in areas outside reservation boundaries, please contact your local clean air agency or fire department.

For smoke and fire information in Washington visit

https://enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/home/text/426#BurnBans.