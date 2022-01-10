EPA Issues Emergency Order to TAV Holdings, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia

EPA will also continue to investigate off-site contamination

January 10, 2022

ATLANTA (January 10, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an Emergency Unilateral Administrative Order (Order) under Section 7003 of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) to TAV Holdings, Inc. (TAV) located at 3311 Empire Blvd., SW. TAV claims to utilize separation technology to recover metals from auto shredder residue and other waste materials. TAV is located in an overburdened community and is adjacent to a school serving grades 6-8.

The Order will require TAV and the property owners to cease activities that may result in releases of hazardous and solid wastes to the environment, and to take immediate steps to ensure that the facility is operating in a safe manner and in compliance with applicable regulations. Some of these steps required to be taken under the Order include site security measures, containment of on-site material, and implementation of suitable storage, operations, and disposal plans. TAV will also be required to submit weekly updates to EPA.

EPA plans to conduct outreach to the community and will provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about EPA’s actions and next steps.

“EPA takes very seriously our mission to protect people’s health in communities overburdened by pollution. Companies must operate in a manner that does not pose unnecessary risk to their neighbors,” said Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “This Order will help to ensure the health and safety of the local community surrounding this facility and of the children attending the school nearby.”

Separate from the Order, EPA has initiated an investigation into potential off-site contamination, which will include sampling soil and sediment downstream from the facility. This information will be used to evaluate potential off-site impacts and next steps.

Background:

TAV has never provided notice to the EPA or the State regarding any solid or hazardous waste activities.

On October 6, 2021, the EPA and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division conducted a RCRA compliance evaluation inspection. In a follow-up visit, on October 20, 2021, the EPA conducted waste, sediment, and surface water sampling at the facility. Following the inspection and sampling event, the EPA determined that the facility’s operation and management of waste materials has resulted in releases of solid and hazardous waste into the environment which may present an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health and the environment.

Link to EPA’s Order: https://semspub.epa.gov/src/collection/04/AR67067

For more information about RCRA Section 7003: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/use-administrative-orders-under-rcra-section-7003