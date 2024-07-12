EPA Issues Order to City of Marietta, Ohio, to Resolve Clean Water Act Violations

July 12, 2024

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an order issued to the city of Marietta, Ohio, to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act at the city’s wastewater treatment works, located at 440 East Eighth Street.

Pollutants including fecal coliform and E. coli were discharged in amounts that exceed permit limits into the Ohio River. On multiple occasions, untreated sewage was discharged to the Ohio River, the Muskingum River and a tributary to the Muskingum River. Under the order, the city is required to submit a plan to EPA for plant upgrades and collection system improvements to address the chronic permit effluent exceedances, treatment bypasses, and sanitary sewer overflows, along with other operations, maintenance, reporting, and monitoring violations discovered during a July 2023 inspection.

The city contains areas with environmental justice concerns. Environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

