EPA Issues Order to Excell Air Filters in Ashland, Ohio, to Stop the Sale of Products using an Unregistered Pesticide

July 18, 2024

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued an order to Excell Air Filters located at 600 Union Street, Ashland, Ohio, to immediately stop the sale and distribution of two products, “Antimicrobial Filter” and “Allergen Filter” using unregistered pesticides, a violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

EPA issued the order to prevent further sale and distribution of these two products which are treated with unregistered pesticides and offered for sale online. Public health and safety claims, including that these products could or should be used against the COVID-19 virus, have appeared on the company’s website.

Under FIFRA, pesticides must be evaluated through EPA’s registration process to ensure that the products perform as intended prior to their distribution or sale. The agency will not register a pesticide until it is determined that the product does not pose an unreasonable risk to human health or the environment, when used as directed. Registered products have EPA-approved labeling which provide users with important information regarding safety and application. Unregistered products have not been evaluated and may not function as advertised or even mislead consumers.

