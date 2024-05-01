EPA Issues Order to Gold Eagle Co. and West Marine Products Inc. to Stop the Sale of Unregistered Pesticide Product in Troy, Michigan

May 1, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Macy Pressley ( pressley.macy@epa.gov

In April, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Gold Eagle Co. and West Marine Products Inc. to stop the sale of “303 2-in-1 Mold & Mildew Cleaner + Blocker” distributed by Chicago company Gold Eagle and sold at West Marine’s retail location in Troy, Michigan. The order will prevent the illegal distribution and sale of this unregistered pesticide product by both companies at their respective retail locations and websites.

The product, “303 2-in-1 Mold & Mildew Cleaner + Blocker,” is a mold and mildew remover also marketed to prevent mold and mildew from returning. Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, products that claim to kill, destroy, prevent, or repel pests, which include mold and mildew, are pesticides. All pesticides distributed or sold in the United States are required to be registered by the EPA to ensure the products perform as intended and will not harm people, non-target species, or the environment when used as directed. Mold and mildew are pests of public health concern and exposure can lead to health effects like coughs, allergies, or asthma. Consumers who rely on ineffective or unregistered products to remove mold and mildew may face an increased risk of exposure.

The EPA will be in contact with Gold Eagle and West Marine to determine next steps.

For more information on the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, visit the EPA’s website.

For more information about the EPA’s enforcement program, visit the EPA’s website.