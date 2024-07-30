EPA Issues Stop Sale Order to Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve in Solon, Ohio

July 30, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Macy Pressley ( Pressley.macy@epa.gov

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it had ordered Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve in Solon, Ohio, to stop sale, use or removal of eight unregistered pesticide products in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

The products “Don’t Bug Me! Natural Bug Spray,” “Don’t Bug Me! Bug-Off Stick,” “Don’t Bug Me! Bug Repellent Lotion Bar,” “Camping and Trail Soap,” “Don’t Bug Me! Insect Repellent Candle,” “Hand Spray: Lavender Rosemary,” “Hand Spray: Fresh Mint” and “Don’t Bug Me! Bug Repellent Bundle,” were offered for sale online. The labels and website for the “Don’t Bug Me!” product line claimed they could effectively repel insects. Products labeled as hand sprays claimed to kill viruses and germs on surfaces.

Federal law requires that all pesticides must be evaluated through EPA’s registration process to ensure that the products perform as intended prior to their distribution or sale. The agency will not register a pesticide until it is determined that the product does not pose an unreasonable risk to human health or the environment, when used as directed. Registered products have EPA-approved labels which provide users with important information regarding safety and application. Unregistered products have not been evaluated and may not function as advertised or even mislead consumers.

