EPA issues summary of recent Safe Drinking Water Act orders to protect public health in Wyoming

Nine Administrative Orders issued to water systems since January 2020

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that it has issued nine Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) Administrative Orders since January 1, 2020, to ensure public health protection through compliance with drinking water standards at public water systems located in Wyoming.

“Public drinking water systems must meet federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements that keep drinking water safe,” said EPA Regional Administrator Gregory Sopkin. “Through these nine orders, EPA is helping ensure that Wyoming public water systems protect the health of their users.”

EPA issued the nine orders to drinking water systems for violations of the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations. These orders addressed different violations at each facility and include orders to monitor lead and copper, nitrate, and total coliform bacteria; reduce lower nitrate levels; address system deficiencies; and prepare and distribute a Consumer Confidence Report to the systems’ customers. EPA continues to work with these systems to address violations of drinking water regulations and ensure public health protection.

The Wyoming systems that received enforcement orders include:

Spencer Homesite Water Association and Roger Dailey, Fremont County, WY.

SDWA 1414 order issued due to failure to provide Consumer Confidence Report certification for multiple years.

Brush Creek Ranch, Carbon County, WY.

SDWA 1414 order issued due to a nitrate maximum contaminant level exceedance at a sample point.

Brush Creek Ranch, Carbon County, WY.

SDWA 1414 order issued due to a nitrate maximum contaminant level exceedance at a second sample point.

Etna Water and Sewer District, Lincoln County, WY.

SDWA 1414 order issued due to failure to prepare and distribute a Consumer Confidence Report, failure to submit a Revised Total Coliform Rule sample siting plan, and failure to deliver a lead and copper consumer notice to the persons served at each sample site and provide a copy to EPA.

Mile Hi Improvement and Service District, Natrona County, WY.

SDWA 1414 order issued due to failure to prepare and distribute a Consumer Confidence Report, and failure to deliver a lead and copper consumer notice to the persons served at each sample site and provide a copy to EPA.

Wrangler Estates Public Water System, Campbell County, WY.

SDWA 1414 order issued due to uncorrected significant deficiencies associated with the storage tanks to reduce the risk of contamination to drinking water and failure to notify the public of certain violations.

Red Lane Domestic Water, Inc., Hot Springs County, WY.

SDWA 1414 order issued due to uncorrected significant deficiencies to reduce the risk of contamination to drinking water; failure to monitor the system for total trihalomethanes, haloacetic acids, lead and copper, and total coliform bacteria; failure to deliver lead and copper consumer notice to the persons served at each sample site and provide a copy to the EPA; and failure to prepare and distribute a Consumer Confidence Report.

Kinnear Store Public Water System, Kinnear, Fremont County, WY.

SDWA 1414 order issued due to failure to monitor for nitrates and total coliform.

Camp Paintrock, Big Horn County, WY.

SDWA 1414 order issued due to failure to complete a seasonal start-up procedure and submit the completed checklist to EPA, failure to conduct a Level 1 Assessment after multiple positive bacteriological samples, and failure to notify the public of certain violations



EPA directly implements the SDWA in the State of Wyoming, covering public water systems with 15 or more service connections or that serve 25 or more persons for at least 60 days per year.

For more information on the administration of the drinking water program in Wyoming, click here.

EPA has identified the protection of drinking water as a priority as part of the National Compliance Initiative (NCI). EPA’s NCI on Reducing Noncompliance with Drinking Water Standards at Community Water Systems supports EPA’s goal of a 25 percent reduction in the number of community water systems that are out of compliance with health-based standards by the end of FY 2022.

For more information on the NCI visit: click here.