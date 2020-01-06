News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Jumpstarts Administrator Wheeler’s Cleaner Trucks Initiative

Agency seeks input on initiative for cleaner emission standards for heavy-duty trucks

Marshall, Va. (Jan. 6, 2020) — At the Fauquier Livestock Exchange, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler followed up on his November 2018 announcement and took concrete steps to advance the Cleaner Trucks Initiative (CTI). Joined by U.S. Representative Denver Riggleman (VA-05) and a variety of stakeholders, the CTI rulemaking will establish new, more stringent emission standards for oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and other pollutants for highway heavy-duty engines. Through this Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR), EPA is seeking input from the public and interested stakeholders.

“The Trucking industry touches nearly every part of our economy. A strong and resilient trucking industry is imperative to maintaining a strong and resilient economy. Through this initiative, we will modernize heavy-duty truck engines, improving their efficiency and reducing their emissions, which will lead to a healthier environment,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The U.S. has made major reductions in NOx emissions, but through this initiative we will continue to reduce emissions, while spurring innovative new technologies, ensuring heavy-duty trucks are clean and remain a competitive method of transportation.”

"I was honored to have EPA Administrator Wheeler join us in the 5th district for this important announcement. The Cleaner Trucks Initiative is part of the EPA’s efforts to simplify complex regulations and protect our environment," said Congressman Denver Riggleman (VA-05). "This update to emission standards will help reduce harmful emissions while providing savings for consumers, including constituents in my district. Trucking affects all aspects of the 5th district economy and initiatives like this will help consumers."

“EPA’s announcement on the Cleaner Trucks Initiative is a productive step toward updating standards for on-highway heavy-duty trucks and engines to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter,” said Association of Air Pollution Control Agencies Executive Director Jason Sloan. “As co-regulators under the Clean Air Act, AAPCA’s state and local members have worked diligently to improve air quality, overseeing significant decreases in the emissions and ambient concentrations of the six criteria air pollutants. By seeking efficiency improvements for on-highway heavy-duty trucks and engines, EPA’s Cleaner Trucks Initiative will support environmental agencies in their continued efforts to meet national air quality standards.”

“MECA thanks EPA for taking this important next step by issuing an ANPRM to solicit additional input from stakeholders on the agency’s Cleaner Trucks Initiative (CTI). This program will deliver important air quality and public health benefits while growing American jobs and international competitiveness in the market for advanced technology components installed on the cleanest, most fuel efficient, and durable trucks. MECA members are committed to working with EPA and all stakeholders to realize this important vision for the next generation of ultra-clean heavy-duty vehicles,” said Manufacturers of Emission Controls Association Executive Director Rasto Brezny.

“As an organization representing members of the emissions control technology industry, we applaud EPA’s announcement today to begin the process for developing regulations to tighten emissions controls on heavy-duty diesel vehicles and engines and congratulate Administrator Wheeler for his leadership on this important issue,” said Emissions Control Technology Association President Tim Regan.

“The trucking industry takes clean air seriously and has made significant strides in improving the nation’s air quality over the last 35 years. Since 1985, newly-manufactured trucks have reduced NOx emissions by over 98 percent but our work is not yet done. These reductions have been possible because the EPA has worked with stakeholders - including the trucking industry - to help institute standards that are feasible, achievable and reasonable,” said American Trucking Association Executive Vice President of Advocacy Bill Sullivan. “ATA is committed to continuing to work closely with EPA on developing the next generation of low-NOx emitting trucks through the Cleaner Trucks Initiative. To this end, the trucking industry seeks one national, harmonized NOx emissions standard that will result in positive environmental progress while not compromising truck performance and delivery of the nation’s goods.”

“Serious problems with earlier rulemakings have left small-business truckers justifiably wary of new emissions reduction proposals. However, over the last year, representatives of the EPA have gone to great lengths to fully understand how new policies may affect our members, which wasn’t standard practice under previous administrations. OOIDA believes the agency’s desire to avoid the mistakes of the past is genuine. We’re hopeful our ongoing conversations with EPA and the feedback our members will soon provide during the ANPRM comment period will lead to the development of an acceptable new standard,” said Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Presient Todd Spencer.

“EMA looks forward to working with EPA on potential improvements to the heavy-duty on-highway engine regulations that can reduce the overall costs of compliance, preserve the necessary diversity of the commercial vehicle marketplace, and protect our customers’ need for fuel-efficient, durable and reliable trucks,” said Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association President Jed Mandel.

“With the release of the ANPRM, the Cleaner Trucks Initiative moves forward in setting the vision for the heavy-duty diesel engines of the future as high-value assets which help achieve our nation’s future energy and clean air goals while also expanding economic growth. Today’s action follows support for a new low NOx standard from truck and engine makers and petitions for rulemaking from a number of state and local air agencies,” said Diesel Technology Forum Executive Director Allen Schaeffer.

“AESI is encouraged that the Agency is moving forward with this next step to update the twenty-year old NOx standards for heavy-duty vehicles. A strong new national standard has the potential to create significant investment in American jobs and manufacturing, cost-effectively reduce harmful emissions in the nation’s most populated areas in a timely fashion, and help deploy American-developed advanced control technologies here and around the world,” said Advanced Engine Systems Institute Executive Director Chris Miller.

“MEMA appreciates that EPA is issuing an ANPRM and is offering an opportunity for industry to provide feedback on this important Cleaner Trucks Initiative. MEMA looks forward to continuing to work with both EPA and CARB on this important initiative that will achieve additional NOx emissions reductions on the road and encourages implementation of best available technologies. The initiative will also provide regulatory certainty for motor vehicle suppliers who have made significant investments in these important technologies,” said Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association Senior Director of Environmental Policy Laurie Holmes.

In addition to Administrator Wheeler and Rep. Riggleman, Virginia Delegate Michael Webert, and representatives from the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, American Trucking Association, Diesel Technology Forum, and Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association were in attendance.

This rulemaking will also offer opportunities to streamline and improve certification procedures to reduce costs for engine manufacturers. This action follows on the petitions from over 20 organizations, including state and local air agencies, to revise and promulgate more stringent NOx standards.



From 2007 to 2017, U.S. NOx emissions dropped by more than 40 percent, but there is more work to be done. Today, over 100 million people live in areas of nonattainment for ozone and particulate matter (PM), and according to EPA estimates, heavy-duty vehicles will continue to be one of the largest contributors to NOx emissions — a precursor of ozone and PM formation — from the transportation sector in 2025. Updating these standards will result in significant mobile source NOx reductions, which will aid communities across the country in achieving ozone and particulate matter attainment with EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards program.

EPA last revised NOx standards for on-highway heavy-duty trucks and engines in January 2001. Pursuant to the Clean Air Act, the CTI will provide manufacturers sufficient time to comply with new standards and ensure that updated standards consider feasible emissions control technologies. Working together with state and industry partners, we can achieve environmental results through the pursuit of commonsense regulations that encourage economic growth.

EPA intends to publish a proposed rule in early 2020.

Learn more about the Cleaner Trucks Initiative here: https://www.epa.gov/regulations-emissions-vehicles-and-engines/advance-notice-proposed-rule-control-air-pollution-new