EPA Kicks Off America Recycles Week with Second Annual Innovation Fair

WASHINGTON (November 16 2020) — This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) celebrates America Recycles Week by hosting two days of free, virtual events that focus on creating a more robust and sustainable recycling system in the U.S. and abroad.

Today, the America Recycles: Innovation Fair will feature more than 40 innovators from across the recycling system via virtual exhibit halls demonstrating their state-of-the-art products, services, outreach, and technologies. They are advancing the recycling system through strategies such as: deploying artificial intelligence robots to enhance operations at recycling facilities; using hard-to-recycle plastics in 3D printing materials; installing small system sorting units in stadiums and small communities; creating new construction materials from hard-to-recycle plastics; and using automated technology and recycled glass bottles to create new glassware.

“EPA is proud to showcase top recycling innovators at the virtual Innovation Fair today,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Tomorrow’s America Recycles Summit will include EPA’s announcement of the first National Recycling Goal, which will prompt a whole new level of dialogue among stakeholders on how to improve our domestic recycling infrastructure.”

Tomorrow, the America Recycles Summit will feature opportunities to virtually attend panel discussions with public and private sector speakers about the future of recycling. Administrator Wheeler will also be making a special announcement. Summit topics include conversations led by EPA Regions about bolstering markets for recyclables, improving strategies for reducing contamination in recycling, and enhancing recycling strategies in Indian Country and territories, and the recently released Federal Strategy for Addressing the Global Issue of Marine Litter. EPA will also discuss the draft National Recycling Strategy, which is open for public comment until December 4.

Background

Recycling is a key driver of the U.S. economy and a good way to save resources and protect the environment. When we recycle, we reduce the amount of trash sent to landfills, reduce air pollution, save natural resources, such as timber and water, and keep our environment healthy by reducing the need to create new materials. We help our economy by using materials from the United States, supporting American manufacturing, and creating jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries.

On November 15, 2018, Administrator Wheeler convened the first-ever America Recycles Summit, which brought a wide array of industry, government, and non-profit leaders to the table to advance ideas and solutions to enhance the nation’s recycling infrastructure, create new markets for recycled materials, and improve public education regarding recycling.

In 2019, the first-ever Innovation Fair connected the public as well as potential investors with recycling innovators, thereby spurring market development and adoption of new technologies that increase recycling rates as well as create new products comprised of post-recycled content.

