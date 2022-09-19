EPA Kicks-Off ‘Pollution Prevention Works: A Storytelling Challenge for Students’

Students invited to submit videos, written materials or graphics that show pollution prevention activities at U.S. businesses

September 19, 2022

press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the launch of the “Pollution Prevention Works: A Storytelling Challenge for Students.”

The Challenge invites students to tell stories with videos, written stories, infographics or story maps that illustrate how U.S. businesses are reducing toxic chemical releases through innovative pollution prevention (P2) practices that have a positive impact on the environment and communities. Participants have a chance to win up to $5,000.

“There are so many great stories waiting to be told about how American businesses have saved billions of dollars, saved natural resources, and cut chemical releases by implementing pollution prevention practices – and how these actions have benefitted local communities,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pollution Prevention Jennie Romer. “Through this challenge, we hope to tap into the creativity and ingenuity of American students to spread the word about these important practices.”

P2 is any practice that reduces, eliminates or prevents pollution at its source. P2, also known as "source reduction," is the “ounce-of-prevention is worth a pound-of-cure” approach that helps businesses succeed.

EPA works closely with stakeholders including companies, consumers and organizations serving communities with environmental justice concerns to adopt P2 practices. Less pollution means fewer hazards posed to workers and communities, which improves public health and environmental conditions. It also reduces costs for businesses because there is less waste to control, treat, or dispose of.

Between 2011 and 2020, EPA’s P2 technical assistance grants helped American businesses save an estimated $2 billion, reduce 814 million pounds of hazardous materials, and eliminate 18.6 million metric tons of greenhouse gases.

The Challenge invites high school and college students to use EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) P2 Search Tool to identify an industrial facility or set of facilities in the U.S. that have reported implementing pollution prevention practices. Students will use that information to tell a compelling and informative story describing the practices and other techniques resulting in positive benefits for the business and the surrounding community and environment.

EPA will award a total of $50,000 in prize money through the storytelling challenge. Awards will be given to individuals and/or teams in two categories: High Schools and Colleges/Universities.

EPA believes that the “Pollution Prevention Works: A Storytelling Challenge for Students” will:

Promote pollution prevention innovation among companies operating in the U.S.

Raise awareness of the potential for businesses, through P2, to save money, reduce regulatory burden and have positive environmental impacts on communities.

Increase knowledge of TRI reporting and analytical tools to find and communicate information about P2 actions that have been implemented.

Showcase companies implementing forward-looking pollution prevention practices and highlight their success stories.

Additionally, EPA is announcing a webinar to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 2 p.m.– 3 p.m. EDT, to educate students on the challenge. Register for the webinar.

All entries must be submitted by Feb. 17, 2023.

