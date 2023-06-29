EPA, Las Vegas Reach Agreement to Improve Wastewater Treatment, Protect Las Vegas Wash

June 29, 2023

Contact Information 415-214-5940 Joshua Alexander ( alexander.joshua@epa.gov

LAS VEGAS – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with the City of Las Vegas to address deficiencies and non-compliance with its Clean Water Act (CWA) pretreatment program. The City of Las Vegas operates the Las Vegas Water Pollution Control Facility (WPCF) and the Durango Hills Water Resource Center (WRC), which discharge treated wastewater into the Las Vegas Wash, which feeds into Lake Mead.

During an October 2022 pretreatment compliance inspection, EPA found that the City of Las Vegas’ pretreatment program was not as stringent as the federal regulations of the Clean Water Act. The City has agreed to rectify non-compliance with federal regulations, including submitting a new Local Limits study and a revised sewer use ordinance to EPA for review by December 31, 2023.

“EPA is partnering with the City of Las Vegas to ensure wastewater discharges meet the highest standards,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “Through this order, EPA is working with the local community to protect Lake Mead and the Las Vegas Wash.”

In an administrative order on consent (AOC) issued June 9, 2023, EPA states that this facility did not rectify legal authority violations of CWA pretreatment regulations, that were first identified in a 2017 pretreatment compliance audit. Further, the City is required to revise its local limits and industrial user wastewater discharge permits.

For more information visit EPA’s Clean Water Act Section 309: Federal Enforcement Authority webpage.

For more information, visit EPA’s Toxic and Priority Pollutants Under the Clean Water Act webpage.

For more information, visit EPA’s Clean Water Act (CWA) and Federal Facilities webpage.

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.