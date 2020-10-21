News Releases from Region 10

EPA levies $65k penalty against DDM Imports for illegal truck imports

Washington company previously cited for importing trucks without required emission controls

The Environmental Protection Agency has settled a federal Clean Air Act case against DDM Imports of Airway Heights, Washington for illegally importing from Canada three diesel pickup trucks lacking required emission controls in March 2020.

The case came to EPA from U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection officers who inspected the trucks at the U.S.-Canada border in Eastport, Idaho and found that the wires and connections between emissions sensors and controls and the vehicles’ onboard diagnostics systems had been cut on two of the trucks. Emission controls devices had been removed from the third truck. The Clean Air Act requires all used vehicles imported to the U.S. be outfitted with the emission controls required at the time of their manufacture.

Under the terms of the Consent Agreement and Final Order signed today, the company will pay a $65,000 penalty. In a similar case brought by the EPA in February, DDM paid a penalty of $2,400 for importing a different truck without required diesel emission controls from Canada in January 2020.

“Diesel emissions are known health threats,” said Ed Kowalski, director of EPA Region 10’s Enforcement and Compliance Assistance Division. We appreciate the partnership with the Customs and Border Protection agents in ensuring compliance with these important laws to protect public health. Importers of vehicles are responsible for ensuring required pollution controls are intact. It’s important to the health of their fellow community members.”

Heavy-duty diesel pickup engines can emit large amounts of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, both of which contribute to serious public health problems in the United States. These problems include premature mortality, aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravation of existing asthma, acute respiratory symptoms, chronic bronchitis, and decreased lung function. Numerous studies also link diesel exhaust to increased incidence of lung cancer.

Click here for more about EPA’s regulations for onroad vehicles and engines.

To view all closed vehicle and engine enforcement matters, please visit: www.epa.gov/enforcement/clean-air-act-vehicle-and-engine-enforcement-case-resolutions

In recognition of the substantial excess pollution caused by illegally modified vehicles and engines, EPA is implementing a National Compliance Initiative entitled Stopping Aftermarket Defeat Devices for Vehicles and Engines. In furtherance of this initiative, EPA will continue to vigorously pursue enforcement against those who violate the defeat device and tampering prohibitions of the Clean Air Act. In addition, EPA has and will continue to prosecute criminal activity related to the illegal sale and installation of defeat devices.

If you suspect someone is manufacturing, selling or installing illegal defeat devices, or is tampering with emissions controls, tell EPA by writing to tampering@epa.gov.

