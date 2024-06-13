EPA Makes a Splash with Award of $315,000 to New York to Support Water Quality Monitoring at Beaches to Protect Public Health

June 13, 2024

NEW YORK – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $315,000 in grant funding to help New York's coastal and Great Lakes communities protect the health of beachgoers. The funding will assist New York in conducting water quality monitoring and public notification programs for their beaches.

“This funding helps keep beaches and coastal waters clean so that people can have fun, relax and enjoy all the beauty that New York coastlines have to offer,” said Lisa F. Garcia, Regional Administrator. “EPA funding is vital for successful beach monitoring and notification programs.”

“Protecting the health of beachgoers from bacteria in our waters is of the utmost importance for New Yorkers to enjoy this summer swimming season,” said Senate Majority Leader Schumer. “This federal EPA funding will help ensure safe water at both downstate beaches and Great Lakes beaches by giving New York the resources needed to closely monitor water quality.”

“As thousands of beachgoers enjoy New York’s coastal and Great Lakes beaches this summer, they deserve to enjoy the waters without a threat to their health,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “This federal funding will help local authorities monitor beach water quality and ensure that swimmers know when the waters are safe. I am proud to see EPA making this critical investment and will continue to fight to ensure all can safely enjoy New York’s beaches.”

"I have always called the Long Island Sound our 'National Park.' Safeguarding and conserving the Sound and our coastal beach areas has consistently been a priority of mine throughout my decades-long career in public service. This grant funding from the EPA will significantly contribute to guaranteeing that the water quality at our local beaches remains safe for everyone to enjoy throughout the entire summer season," said Representative Tom Suozzi (NY-03).

“Water quality monitoring and public notification programs are crucial to protecting public health and I thank the EPA for awarding this funding, especially as New Yorkers hit the beaches for the summer,” said Representative Grace Meng (NY-06). “As New York's representative on the House of Representatives’ Regional Leadership Council – which works to promote and implement legislation signed by President Biden – I am glad that critical federal funding continues to flow to our state.”

“Ensuring the resiliency of Great Lakes communities is a key part of protecting our environment and providing recreational opportunities for our families,” said Representative Joe Morelle (NY-25). “I’m grateful to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Biden Administration for their ongoing commitment to investing in New York’s shoreline communities as both economic and recreational assets—including this latest $315,000 grant to support water quality monitoring and beach public notification programs. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the EPA to safeguard our Great Lakes for generations to come.”

“New York State is home to many beautiful beaches from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean, and we encourage people to get out and enjoy these areas this summer,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “These BEACH Act grants through the Environmental Protection Agency will allow communities to keep their beaches safe for all New Yorkers, while allowing the Department and our partners to monitor beach water quality and share information with the public to ensure everyone can enjoy safe and healthy beach days.”

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, the EPA awards grants to eligible state, tribal, and territorial applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach advisories or closings.

Since 2001, the EPA has awarded nearly $230 million in BEACH Act grants to test beach waters for illness-causing bacteria, identify the sources of pollution problems, and help notify the public. Three factors influenced the EPA’s allocations for the 2024 grant amounts: (1) the length of the beach season, (2) the number of miles of shoreline, and (3) the populations of coastal counties.

To be eligible for BEACH Act grants, states, Tribes, and territories must have coastal and Great Lakes recreational waters adjacent to beaches or similar points of access used by the public. They must also have a water quality standards program and EPA-approved numeric recreational water quality standards for coastal waters. Additionally, eligible entities must meet 11 performance criteria for implementing monitoring, assessment, and notification components of the beach program.

