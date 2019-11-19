News Releases from Region 05

EPA Meeting on December 3 to Discuss Sewer Work Near Amphenol Site in Franklin, Indiana

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613

For Immediate Release No. 19-OPA118

CHICAGO (November 19, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to discuss a groundwater treatment pilot study and the ongoing sewer and soil work near the former Amphenol Corp. facility in Franklin, Ind. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the community room of the Johnson County Library-Franklin Branch, 401 State St., Franklin.

EPA and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) staff and engineering consultants will be available to answer questions from members of the public.

EPA and IDEM are coordinating their efforts to respond to contaminated sites in Franklin and Johnson County. EPA’s current efforts in Franklin are focused on the Amphenol site, which is being cleaned up under the authority of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. IDEM has identified other sites in the area and is responding to those sites through its State Cleanup Program.

If you need further information about the open house or require special accommodations, contact Rafael Gonzalez, 312-886-0629, Gonzalez.rafaelp@epa.gov.

For more information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/in/amphenolfranklin-power-products-franklin-ind.