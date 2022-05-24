EPA Names 2022 Top Cities for ENERGY STAR Certified Buildings

Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, San Francisco, and Dallas make top five, cutting energy costs while increasing efficiency, reducing emissions

May 24, 2022

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing its annual “Top Cities” list, spotlighting the cities with the greatest number of ENERGY STAR certified commercial and multifamily buildings in 2021. Los Angeles leads with nearly 650 ENERGY STAR certified buildings. Close behind is Washington, D.C. with nearly 500 buildings, followed by Atlanta in third place. Orlando makes its debut on this year’s list, ranking in 24th place with 54 ENERGY STAR certified buildings.

“Right now, our cities and urban areas are experiencing the costly impacts of climate change, but there are steps we can take to reduce emissions and tackle this crisis,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Working with EPA, the owners and managers of ENERGY STAR certified buildings are taking concrete actions that will reduce emissions, save on their energy bills, and help protect their cities for the future.”

Commercial buildings are responsible for 18% of the nation’s energy use and spend more than $190 billion per year on energy bills. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35% less energy and are responsible for 35% less carbon dioxide emissions than typical buildings.

First released in 2009, EPA’s list of cities with the most ENERGY STAR certified buildings shows how buildings across America are embracing energy efficiency as a simple and effective way to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To create the annual list, EPA tallies the number of ENERGY STAR certified buildings within each metropolitan area, as defined by the U.S. Census, and creates separate rankings for mid-sized and small cities. These areas include the city itself as well as surrounding suburbs. This year’s list includes buildings that earned EPA’s ENERGY STAR during the year 2021. This year’s Top Cities are:

Top 25 Cities Overall Rank Metro Area Building Count Last Year’s Rank 1 Los Angeles 648 1 2 Washington DC 498 2 3 Atlanta 342 4 4 San Francisco 332 3 5 Dallas 286 8 6 New York 256 5 7 Chicago 226 6 8 Denver 205 10 9 Houston 189 7 10 Boston 184 9 11 San Diego 161 12 12 Austin 147 17 13 Seattle 138 11 14 Minneapolis 130 15 15 Tampa 118 13 16 Phoenix 116 16 16 San Jose 116 18 18 Riverside 96 13 19 Charlotte 92 19 20 Miami 79 20 21 Provo, Utah 75 n/a 22 Philadelphia 73 20 23 Sacramento 62 22 24 Orlando 54 n/a 25 Cincinnati 53 n/a

Top 10 Mid-Sized Cities Rank Metro Area Building Count Last Year’s Rank 1 San Jose, Calif. 116 1 2 Provo, Utah 75 n/a 3 Raleigh, N.C. 51 2 4 Louisville, Ky. 35 n/a 5 Sioux Falls, S.D. 32 n/a 6 Boulder, Colo. 31 8 7 Macon, Ga. 30 n/a 8 Salt Lake City, Utah 26 n/a 9 Des Moines, Iowa 25 3 10 Madison, Wis. 22 10

Top 10 Small Cities Rank Metro Area Building Count Last Year’s Rank 1 Jackson, Mich. 38 1 2 San Angelo, Tex. 23 n/a 3 Sioux City, Iowa 16 3 4 Elizabethtown, Ky. 10 6 4 Carson City, Nev. 10 7 6 California, Md. 4 7 7 Parkersburg, W.V. 3 n/a 7 Bowling Green, Ky. 3 2 7 Wheeling, W.V. 3 4 7 Saginaw, Mich. 3 9 7 Oshkosh, Wis. 3 n/a 7 Salem, Ohio 3 n/a 7 New Philadelphia, Ohio 3 n/a

Across the country, more than 6,000 commercial buildings earned the EPA’s ENERGY STAR last year.

As of the end of 2021, over 39,000 buildings across America have earned ENERGY STAR certification. Together, these buildings have saved more than $5 billion on energy bills and prevented nearly 22 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions — equal to the annual emissions of more than 2.7 million homes.

To earn the ENERGY STAR, a commercial building must achieve an ENERGY STAR score of 75 or higher on EPA’s 1 – 100 scale, indicating that it is more energy efficient than 75% of similar buildings nationwide. A building’s ENERGY STAR score is calculated based on a number of factors, including energy use, hours of operation, and a variety of other operating characteristics.

Throughout the COVID pandemic in 2021, building owners and managers relied on the ENERGY STAR score to maintain a clear picture of their buildings’ energy performance, despite major changes to their operations. While many office buildings, schools, and retail stores saw significant reductions in occupancy, most hospitals and multifamily buildings were more heavily used. The ENERGY STAR score took these changes into account and continued to provide an accurate assessment of performance for all types of buildings.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

