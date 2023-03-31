EPA names 2023 ENERGY STAR® award winners in Washington

SEATTLE (March 31, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring two ENERGY STAR® partners in Washington for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“I applaud the innovation and leadership of the 2023 ENERGY STAR® award-winning partners,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “They are showing that working to address the climate crisis can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

New Tradition Homes, of Vancouver, was named “Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence” in the New Home Builder and Affordable Housing category. The regional home builder constructed more than 250 ENERGY STAR® certified homes in 2022, for a total of more than 3,000 since joining the program in 2004.

Snohomish County Public Utility District No. 1, of Everett, is the recipient of an Excellence Award in the ENERGY STAR® Marketing category. The electric and water utility delivered more than $113,000 in ENERGY STAR certified product rebates in just six months.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR® program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. Read more about ENERGY STAR.