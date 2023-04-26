EPA Names 2023 Top Cities for ENERGY STAR Certified Buildings
Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, San Francisco, and New York make top five, cutting energy costs while increasing efficiency and reducing emissions
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing its annual “Top Cities” list, spotlighting the cities with the greatest number of ENERGY STAR certified commercial and multifamily buildings in 2022. Coming in at first place for the fourth year in a row, Los Angeles leads with nearly 750 ENERGY STAR certified buildings. In second place is Washington, D.C. with 555 buildings, followed by Atlanta in third place with 376 buildings.
“In many cities, a majority of greenhouse gas emissions results from the energy used by buildings,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s top cities, as well as the owners and managers of each ENERGY STAR certified building in them, for taking real action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help America address the climate crisis.”
Commercial buildings are responsible for 16% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and spend more than $190 billion per year on energy. In many cities, buildings are the largest contributor of emissions — responsible for 30% to more than 70% of a city’s total emissions. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35% less energy and are responsible for 35% less carbon dioxide emissions than typical buildings.
First released in 2009, EPA’s list of cities with the most ENERGY STAR certified buildings shows how buildings across America are embracing energy efficiency as a simple and effective way to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To create the annual list, EPA tallies the number of ENERGY STAR certified buildings within each metropolitan area, as defined by the U.S. Census, which includes the city itself as well as surrounding suburbs. EPA creates separate rankings for mid-sized and small cities. This year’s list includes buildings that earned EPA’s ENERGY STAR during the year 2022. This year’s Top Cities are:
Top 25 Cities Overall
|Rank
|Metro Area
|Building Count
|Last Year's Rank
|1
|Los Angeles
|748
|1
|2
|Washington DC
|555
|2
|3
|Atlanta
|376
|3
|4
|San Francisco
|343
|4
|5
|New York
|256
|6
|6
|Riverside
|230
|18
|7
|Denver
|230
|8
|8
|Dallas
|221
|5
|9
|Chicago
|221
|7
|10
|Boston
|205
|10
|11
|Houston
|198
|9
|12
|Tampa
|184
|15
|13
|Seattle
|180
|13
|14
|San Diego
|170
|11
|15
|Austin
|168
|12
|16
|Minneapolis
|156
|14
|17
|Phoenix
|131
|16
|18
|San Jose
|110
|16
|19
|Charlotte
|105
|19
|20
|Miami
|94
|20
|21
|Sacramento
|88
|23
|22
|Philadelphia
|76
|22
|23
|Orlando
|64
|24
|24
|Portland
|63
|n/a
|25
|Raleigh
|59
|n/a
|25
|Cincinnati
|59
|25
Top 10 Mid-Sized Cities
|Rank
|Metro Area
|Building Count
|Last Year's Rank
|1
|Raleigh, N.C.
|59
|3
|2
|Des Moines, Iowa
|49
|9
|3
|Provo, Utah
|47
|2
|4
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|37
|n/a
|5
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|35
|n/a
|5
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|35
|8
|5
|Louisville, Ky.
|35
|4
|8
|Boulder, Colo.
|31
|6
|8
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|31
|n/a
|10
|Visalia, Calif.
|27
|n/a
Top 10 Small Cities
|Rank
|Metro Area
|Building Count
|Last Year's Rank
|1
|Jackson, Mich.
|41
|1
|2
|Sioux City, Iowa
|16
|3
|3
|Punta Gorda, Fla.
|13
|n/a
|4
|Dubuque, Iowa
|12
|n/a
|5
|Saginaw, Mich
|11
|7
|5
|Carson City, Nev.
|11
|4
|7
|Elizabethtown, Ky.
|10
|4
|7
|Midland, Mich.
|10
|n/a
|9
|Owensboro, Ky.
|9
|n/a
|10
|Richmond-Berea, Ky
|8
|n/a
Across the country, more than 7,000 commercial buildings earned the EPA’s ENERGY STAR last year. As of the end of 2022, nearly 41,000 buildings across America have earned ENERGY STAR certification. Together, these buildings have saved $5.4 billion on energy bills and prevented more than 22 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions — equal to the annual emissions of more than 2.7 million homes.
To earn the ENERGY STAR, a commercial building must achieve an ENERGY STAR score of 75 or higher on EPA’s 1 – 100 scale, indicating that it is more energy efficient than 75% of similar buildings nationwide. A building’s ENERGY STAR score is calculated based on a number of factors, including energy use, hours of operation, and a variety of other operating characteristics.
About ENERGY STAR
ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.