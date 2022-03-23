EPA National, Regional Officials Touring Pa. Dairy Farms to Highlight Clean Water, Climate and Farm Benefits of Corporate Partnerships

March 23, 2022

Today, officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and representatives

from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), and the Alliance for the

Chesapeake Bay (Alliance) are in the field meeting with dairy farmers in Pennsylvania

and key corporate partners to discuss collaborative efforts that support local dairy

farmers by promoting healthy farms, clean water, and other environmental benefits.



EPA National Agriculture Advisor Rod Snyder and EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional

Administrator Adam Ortiz are marking National Agriculture Week with today’s tours

of dairy farms and corporate facilities to highlight successful partnerships for

producing food in ways that benefit the farm and the environment, including local

waters and the Chesapeake Bay.



“It’s important for EPA to be in the field to see firsthand how these partnerships

provide the resources farmers need to continue their environmental conservation

work,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ortiz. “Working together with our corporate

and non-profit partners, we can continue to build on this innovative approach.”

Joining EPA for the day's events in Lancaster and Dauphin counties are:

● Jake Reilly, Director, Chesapeake Bay Programs, National Fish and

Wildlife Foundation

● Jenna Mitchell Beckett, Pennsylvania Director and Agriculture Program

Director, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

● Kate Fritz, CEO, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

● Derek Frey, Director of Supply Chain Management, Turkey Hill Dairy

● Janae Klingler, Sustainability Manager, Maryland & Virginia Milk

Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA)

● Katie Morrison, Responsible Sourcing Manager, The Hershey Company

● Matt Silveria, Environmental Sustainability Manager, The Hershey

Company

● Eric Boyle, Dairy Procurement Director, The Hershey Company

● Name, Title, The Hershey Company

● Aaron Harris, Sustainability and Animal Care Specialist, Land O’Lakes

● Justin Potts, Dairy Business Advisors Senior Manager, Land O’Lakes

● Mindy Berrey, Senior Director of Sales, Land O’Lakes

The group is touring two farms: a Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative

Association (MDVA) member farm supplying milk to Turkey Hill Dairy, as well as a

Land O’ Lakes member-owner farm supplying milk to the Hershey Company. These

farms are being supported by Alliance projects like the Turkey Hill Clean Water

Partnership, a partnership between the Alliance, Turkey Hill Dairy and MDVA, and

Sustainable Dairy PA, a joint effort between the Alliance, Hershey, and Land O’Lakes,

which take a collaborative approach to incentivizing dairy farmers in increasing

on-farm conservation efforts.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to talk with farmers, food companies, and other

partners involved to see how this winning formula works from start to finish,” said

EPA National Agriculture Advisor Snyder. “The benefits of this initiative for improved

water quality and reduced greenhouse gas emissions can serve as a partnership

model well beyond the Chesapeake Bay watershed.”



As a key partner and funder in this work, EPA understands the need to support

corporate partnerships like these. The Alliance has been developing agriculture

supply chain partnerships since 2018, leveraging approximately $16M in public and

private funding to assist over 150 farmers. Dairy farming is an essential component of

our economy and a source of wholesome local food. Supporting farmers with

funding and expertise to improve water quality and reduce the environmental

impacts of dairy farms is essential. These practices also improve the long-term

sustainability of the farms by increasing the health of the soil and ensuring that less

soil is lost during storms.