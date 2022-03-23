EPA National, Regional Officials Touring Pa. Dairy Farms to Highlight Clean Water, Climate and Farm Benefits of Corporate Partnerships
Today, officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and representatives
from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), and the Alliance for the
Chesapeake Bay (Alliance) are in the field meeting with dairy farmers in Pennsylvania
and key corporate partners to discuss collaborative efforts that support local dairy
farmers by promoting healthy farms, clean water, and other environmental benefits.
EPA National Agriculture Advisor Rod Snyder and EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional
Administrator Adam Ortiz are marking National Agriculture Week with today’s tours
of dairy farms and corporate facilities to highlight successful partnerships for
producing food in ways that benefit the farm and the environment, including local
waters and the Chesapeake Bay.
“It’s important for EPA to be in the field to see firsthand how these partnerships
provide the resources farmers need to continue their environmental conservation
work,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ortiz. “Working together with our corporate
and non-profit partners, we can continue to build on this innovative approach.”
Joining EPA for the day's events in Lancaster and Dauphin counties are:
● Jake Reilly, Director, Chesapeake Bay Programs, National Fish and
Wildlife Foundation
● Jenna Mitchell Beckett, Pennsylvania Director and Agriculture Program
Director, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay
● Kate Fritz, CEO, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay
● Derek Frey, Director of Supply Chain Management, Turkey Hill Dairy
● Janae Klingler, Sustainability Manager, Maryland & Virginia Milk
Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA)
● Katie Morrison, Responsible Sourcing Manager, The Hershey Company
● Matt Silveria, Environmental Sustainability Manager, The Hershey
Company
● Eric Boyle, Dairy Procurement Director, The Hershey Company
● Name, Title, The Hershey Company
● Aaron Harris, Sustainability and Animal Care Specialist, Land O’Lakes
● Justin Potts, Dairy Business Advisors Senior Manager, Land O’Lakes
● Mindy Berrey, Senior Director of Sales, Land O’Lakes
The group is touring two farms: a Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative
Association (MDVA) member farm supplying milk to Turkey Hill Dairy, as well as a
Land O’ Lakes member-owner farm supplying milk to the Hershey Company. These
farms are being supported by Alliance projects like the Turkey Hill Clean Water
Partnership, a partnership between the Alliance, Turkey Hill Dairy and MDVA, and
Sustainable Dairy PA, a joint effort between the Alliance, Hershey, and Land O’Lakes,
which take a collaborative approach to incentivizing dairy farmers in increasing
on-farm conservation efforts.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to talk with farmers, food companies, and other
partners involved to see how this winning formula works from start to finish,” said
EPA National Agriculture Advisor Snyder. “The benefits of this initiative for improved
water quality and reduced greenhouse gas emissions can serve as a partnership
model well beyond the Chesapeake Bay watershed.”
As a key partner and funder in this work, EPA understands the need to support
corporate partnerships like these. The Alliance has been developing agriculture
supply chain partnerships since 2018, leveraging approximately $16M in public and
private funding to assist over 150 farmers. Dairy farming is an essential component of
our economy and a source of wholesome local food. Supporting farmers with
funding and expertise to improve water quality and reduce the environmental
impacts of dairy farms is essential. These practices also improve the long-term
sustainability of the farms by increasing the health of the soil and ensuring that less
soil is lost during storms.