News Releases from Region 04

EPA, NCDEQ and Multistate Trust to Hold Public Meeting about Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp Site in Navassa, NC, June 25

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

NAVASSA, NC (June 11, 2019) – Federal and state officials together with Multistate Trust representatives will hold a public meeting regarding the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund site on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Topics will include environmental investigation reports, 2019 work and plans, EPA Record of Decision activities, and marketing of the site for sale and reuse.

What: Public Meeting for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site

When: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Navassa Community Center

338 Main Street

Navassa, NC

Who: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ)

The Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust)

Press Availability – 5:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Members of the media should RSVP to region4press@epa.gov

During the meeting, representatives of EPA, NCDEQ, and the Multistate Trust will present site updates and answer questions.

Please see the flyer linked here and attached for more information about the June 25 public meeting.

What is a Record of Decision?

A Record of Decision (ROD) is a document that sets forth the remediation method chosen for a site or an operable unit (a portion of a site) and the reasons for the selection. The ROD is a document that is available to the public and explains all the activities that occurred prior to selection of a remediation method and describes how the remediation will be protective of human health and the environment.

Site Background

From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies used the 246-acre site for creosote-based wood treating. The site is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area and a light industrial area. The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related chemicals. Site contamination does not currently threaten people living or working near the site.

In 2005, the site was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the Multistate Trust acquired the site as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. The Multistate Trust is working with its beneficiaries—EPA and NCDEQ—on the site investigation, remediation and redevelopment planning.

For more information:

The presentation from the March 26, 2019 public meeting

The Multistate Trust website: http://multi-trust.org/navassa-north-carolina

The EPA website: www.epa.gov/superfund/kerr-mcgee-chemical-corp