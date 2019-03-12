News Releases from Region 04

EPA, NCDEQ and Multistate Trust to Hold Public Meeting about Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp Site in Navassa, North Carolina

Contact Information: Davina Marraccini (marraccini.davina@epa.gov) 404-562-8293, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (Mar. 12, 2019) – Federal and state officials together with Multistate Trust representatives will hold a public meeting regarding the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund site on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019. Topics will include results of environmental investigations completed in 2018, activities planned for 2019 and marketing of the Site for sale and reuse.

What:

Public Meeting for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund site

When:

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where:

Navassa Community Center, 338 Main Street, Navassa, N.C.

Who:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ)

Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust)

Press Availability – 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Members of the media should RSVP to marraccini.davina@epa.gov.

Site Background

From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies used the 245-acre site for creosote-based wood treating. The site is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area and a light industrial area. The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related chemicals. Site contamination does not currently threaten people living or working near the site.

In 2005, the site was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the Multistate Trust acquired the site as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. The Multistate Trust is working with its beneficiaries—EPA and NCDEQ—on the site investigation, remediation and redevelopment planning.

