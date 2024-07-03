EPA New England Makes Healthy Communities Grants Available to Protect Public Health and the Environment in New England

July 8, 2024

Contact Information EPA Region 1 Press Office ( R1_Press@epa.gov

EPA New England's Healthy Communities Grant Program is now accepting applications for projects of up to $40,000 in federal funding that will benefit New England communities in one or more target areas. The deadline to submit a proposal is Friday, November 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EPA plans to award approximately 15 cooperative agreements.

The Healthy Communities Grant Program offer grants for entities to work directly with communities to reduce environmental risks to protect and improve human health and the quality of life, advance resilience, and preserve or restore important ecosystems. Projects must be aligned with one or more of the four Target Investment Areas (Areas near Ports that are being Redeveloped to Support Offshore Wind and Related Industries; Geographic Priority Areas or Sectors in Northern & Southern New England; Environmental Justice Areas of Potential Concern; and/or Sensitive Populations), and identify how the proposed project will achieve measurable environmental or public health results in one or more of the seven Target Program Areas (Capacity Building on Environmental and/or Public Health Issues; Clean, Green and Healthy Schools; Energy Efficiency; Healthy Indoor Environments; Healthy Outdoor Environments; Pollution Prevention; and Sustainable Materials Management).

Full descriptions of the target areas can be found in the 2024 Healthy Communities Grant Program Request for Applications.

Eligible applicants include state and local governments, public nonprofit institutions or organizations, private nonprofit institutions or organizations, quasi-public nonprofit institutions or organizations, federally recognized Tribal Governments, K-12 schools or school districts, and nonprofit organizations, such as grassroots and community-based organizations. Funding will be considered for a college or university to support a project with substantial community or Tribal involvement.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend one of four information sessions to learn more about the application process and ask questions. Information sessions will take place at the following times:

July 16, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

August 14, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET

September 10, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET

October 2, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET

Visit the Healthy Communities webpage to register for an information session, access the Request for Applications and learn more about the program.