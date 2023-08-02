EPA, New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology Establish Partnership through MOU

August 2, 2023

DALLAS, TEXAS (August 2, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (NMT) in Socorro, New Mexico, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to guide opportunities for partnership between the two organizations. The MOU covers areas such as mentoring, recruiting and environmental justice.

“New Mexico Tech graduates complete their studies with skills and expertise that directly correlate to many areas of EPA’s work, such as designing and engineering remedies for contaminated sites and analyzing and assessing land, water and air quality issues,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “We are excited about creating more opportunities for partnership, which will benefit both organizations as well as the communities we serve.”

“We all have a shared responsibility to protect our environment and it is through agreements and partnerships like this that we set the foundation for advancing mutual interests and goals for generations to come,” said Regional Administrator KC Becker. “This not only provides NMT students and faculty access to EPA expertise in the fields of science and engineering, but also in gaining a better understanding of potential opportunities and in applying for internships and job opportunities at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”

As a science-based agency, EPA has a consistent need for highly trained, diverse professionals in relevant fields. NMT offers over bachelors, masters, and doctoral programs in areas including sciences, technology, engineering, and management, with research specialties such as hydrology, atmospheric physics, and petroleum recovery. The MOU establishes ways for qualified students and graduates to participate in EPA programs and to raise awareness of national employment opportunities.

The MOU outlines several ways to enhance cooperation between EPA and NMT, such as sending EPA representatives to career fairs, identifying mentors for careers in environmental public service, organizing workshops, and offering NMT opportunities to engage with EPA’s environmental justice work.



Regional Administrator Nance and NMT President Dr. Daniel Lopez signed the MOU at this year’s League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) national conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



