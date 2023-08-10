EPA offers South Dakota $248K for stormwater collection, sewer system upgrades

Infrastructure funding available at no cost to small, financially distressed communities

August 10, 2023

Contact Information (720) 661-7482 David Piantanida ( piantanida.david@epa.gov

PIERRE (August 10, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $248,000 in Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program funding to help South Dakota communities address stormwater and sewer infrastructure needs.

States may now apply for grant assistance to fund projects that will help municipalities strengthen their wastewater and stormwater collection systems against increasingly intense rain events and prevent contaminants from polluting waterways. Thanks to program updates made by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Agenda, the Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program will ensure small and financially distressed communities receive grant assistance at no cost.

“Heavy rainfall can flood communities, overload facilities that collect and treat wastewater and contaminate our waterways with sewage and pollution,” said KC Becker, EPA Regional Administrator. “With $248,000 in grant funding, EPA is helping South Dakota address the threat of stormwater inundation in communities that need it most.”

Stormwater management is a complex environmental challenge for communities across the country. The costs to construct, operate and maintain stormwater infrastructure can be significant. This investment follows changes made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to prioritize projects for small and/or financially distressed communities and prevents cost share requirements from being passed on to these communities.

This funding for South Dakota is part of the $50 million in grants that EPA made available nationally. Learn more about the Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program.

Background

Stormwater can be a significant source of water pollution and a public health concern. Stormwater can collect various pollutants including trash, chemicals, oils and sediment and convey them to nearby waterways. Stormwater and groundwater can also enter wastewater collection systems through stormwater routed to the sewage system, manholes in low-lying area, and leaky or broken sewer pipes. When mixed with domestic and industrial wastewater, stormwater can overwhelm the wastewater sewer pipes and contribute to sewer overflows during heavy storm events.

In the past, states and communities shared a portion of the costs associated with projects funded through the Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law changed the program so that 25% of Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program funds go to available projects in small and/or financially distressed communities. To encourage investment in these critical projects, EPA also modified the grant program so that state grantees are not required to contribute cost share money for projects in small or financially distressed communities.