EPA open house on April 6 to discuss work starting this spring at USS Lead Superfund site, East Chicago, Ind.

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA014

CHICAGO (March 21, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host an open house to answer residents’ questions one-on-one in an informal setting about this year’s cleanup activities at the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago, Ind.

EPA has identified at least 11 properties in zone 3 and 151 properties in zone 2 that will require soil cleanup. To date, soil cleanup is complete at 582 properties in zones 2 and 3. The remedial investigation into the former USS Lead facility and groundwater quality issues across the site are ongoing.

EPA continues to evaluate all comments received on the zone 1 proposed cleanup plan. The public comment period closed March 13.

What: USS Lead open house

When: Saturday, April 6, 2019

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Former Carrie Gosch Elementary School

455 E 148th St.

East Chicago, Ind.



For more information about the site, visit: https://www.epa.gov/uss-lead-superfund-site.

