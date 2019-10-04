News Releases from Region 05
EPA open house on October 17 to discuss 2019 work at USS Lead Superfund site, East Chicago, Ind.
For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA080
EAST CHICAGO, IN (Oct. 4, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold two open house sessions in an informal setting to discuss the work completed this year at the USS Lead Superfund site.
Officials from EPA, the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and the East Chicago Water Department will be available to meet with residents and answer questions one-on-one about this year’s cleanup activities at the site.
What: USS Lead open house
When: Thursday, October 17, 2019
Time: 1st Session: 3 – 5 p.m.
2nd Session: 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: Former Carrie Gosch Elementary School
Front Foyer/Atrium
455 E 148th St.
East Chicago, Ind.
For more information about the site and the open house, visit: https://www.epa.gov/uss-lead-superfund-site.