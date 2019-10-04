An official website of the United States government.

10/04/2019
Contact Information: 
Adrian Palomeque (palomeque.adrian@epa.gov)
312-353-2035

EPA open house on October 17 to discuss 2019 work at USS Lead Superfund site, East Chicago, Ind.

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA080

EAST CHICAGO, IN (Oct. 4, 2019) –  U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold two open house sessions in an informal setting to discuss the work completed  this year at the USS Lead Superfund site.

Officials from EPA, the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and the East Chicago Water Department will be available to meet with residents and answer questions one-on-one about this year’s cleanup activities at the site.

What:             USS Lead open house

When:           Thursday, October 17, 2019

Time:             1st Session: 3 – 5 p.m.

                          2nd Session: 6 – 8 p.m.

Where:          Former Carrie Gosch Elementary School

                          Front Foyer/Atrium

                          455 E 148th St.

                          East Chicago, Ind.

For more information about the site and the open house, visit: https://www.epa.gov/uss-lead-superfund-site.

