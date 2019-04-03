News Releases from Region 05

EPA opens comment period on additional cleanup at former wood treatment plant in Carbondale, Ill.

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 19-OPA14

CHICAGO (April 3, 2019) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will take public comments until April 19, 2019, on its proposal to expand the cleanup at Koppers Wood-Treating Facility in Carbondale, Ill. The agency proposes cleanup of an additional 15.8 acres of soil contaminated with wood-treating chemicals.

Under EPA’s proposal, the current site owner, Beazer East Inc., would excavate contaminated soil from 8.4 acres of the property for disposal in an off-site landfill. Another 7.4 acres of the property containing contaminated soil would be covered with a one-foot thick engineered clean soil cover.

The former Koppers Wood-Treating Facility operated from 1902 until 1991 treating railroad cross ties, utility poles and other wood products with chemical preservatives. The chemicals were released to the environment and contaminated portions of the property and nearby waterways. Under EPA supervision, Beazer East performed cleanup from 2004 to 2010. The site will be monitored for at least 30 years.

EPA’s proposal is outlined in an “explanation of significant difference” which is available online. To read the document and for more information on the site see: https://www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/hazardous-waste-cleanup-former-koppers-wood-treatment-facility-carbondale

If requested, EPA will hold a public meeting to accept additional comments. Please provide comments to Carolyn Bury via email at bury.carolyn@epa.gov or mail to:

Carolyn Bury

Land and Chemicals Division

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

77 W. Jackson Blvd. LU-16J

Chicago, IL 60604

