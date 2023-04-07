EPA Orders Six Illinois Drinking Water Suppliers to Comply with Requirements of America’s Water Infrastructure Act

April 6, 2023

Contact Information 312-353-0967 Allison Lippert ( Lippert.allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (April 6, 2023) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued orders to drinking water systems in Justice, Millstadt, Harrisburg, Brownstown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and the University of Illinois in Champaign for failing to meet requirements under America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018. EPA took action to ensure all six systems certify their emergency response plans and the city of Harrisburg certifies its risk assessment.

An emergency response plan describes strategies, resources, plans, and procedures that systems can use to prepare for and respond to an incident, natural or man-made, that threatens life, property, or the environment. Incidents can range from localized flooding or hacking of cybersecurity systems to large scale hurricanes, earthquakes, or terrorist attacks, among other examples. A risk and resilience assessment evaluates the vulnerabilities, threats, and consequences from potential hazards to drinking water systems.

Under AWIA, any drinking water system which serves more than 3,300 people must develop or update a risk and resilience assessment and an emergency response plan. The law also establishes deadlines for certifying completion to EPA. Nationwide, more than 95% of water systems have complied with the requirements under AWIA.

EPA is ordering each system to submit a detailed compliance plan within 30 days for review and approval.

EPA continues to work with drinking water systems to ensure that they are compliant. EPA previously issued orders to drinking water systems in Caro and Worth Township, Michigan, and in Lansing, Maywood and Bellwood, Illinois. Bellwood submitted a compliance plan; the other four orders were terminated after the systems returned to compliance.

More information on AWIA requirements is available on EPA’s website.