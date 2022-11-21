EPA Orders Two Illinois Drinking Water Suppliers to Comply with Requirements of America’s Water Infrastructure Act

Lansing and Maywood must certify they are prepared for risks

November 21, 2022

Contact Information 312-353-0967 Allison Lippert ( lippert.allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (Nov. 21, 2022) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued orders to drinking water systems in Maywood and Lansing, Illinois, for failing to meet requirements under America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018. EPA took action to ensure Lansing certifies its risk assessment and Maywood certifies its risk assessment and emergency response plan.

“Local water suppliers must be fully-prepared to anticipate, detect and effectively respond to threat or incidents,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. “Compliance is vital to reassure residents of Lansing and Maywood who rely on these systems for safe drinking water.”

A risk and resilience assessment evaluates the vulnerabilities, threats, and consequences from potential hazards to drinking water systems. An emergency response plan describes strategies, resources, plans, and procedures systems can use to prepare for and respond to an incident, natural or man-made, that threatens life, property, or the environment. Incidents can range from localized flooding or hacking to large scale hurricanes, earthquakes, or terrorist attacks, among other examples.

Under AWIA, any drinking water system which serves more than 3,300 people must develop or update a risk and resilience assessment and an emergency response plan. The law also establishes deadlines for certifying completion to EPA. Nationwide, more than 94% of water systems have complied with the requirements under AWIA.

EPA is ordering each system to submit a detailed compliance plan within 30 days for review and approval.

More information on AWIA requirements is available on EPA’s website.