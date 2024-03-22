EPA partners with 10 communities to foster equitable development strategies to reach environmental goals

March 22, 2024

WASHINGTON – Today, March 22, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that ten communities will receive technical assistance through the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program. Together, EPA and the local communities will pursue development strategies that expand upon existing Brownfields efforts and advance clean air, clean water, equitable development and other local goals.

“Many communities are looking to grow in ways that create economic opportunity and enhance quality of life, while also protecting the environment,” said EPA Associate Administrator for Policy Vicki Arroyo. “Our Building Blocks program provides assistance with proven development strategies to help communities plan for a healthier, more vibrant future.”

EPA’s Office of Community Revitalization selected communities through a targeted outreach effort in a partnership with the Office of Brownfields and Land Revitalization and Regional offices across the United States. This technical assistance will help communities:

Ensure their development decisions address environmental justice concerns in underserved and overburdened communities .

Preserve their natural resources and community character, while allowing for economic growth.

Create vibrant, walkable and revitalized neighborhoods.

In 2024, EPA staff will lead projects in ten communities, including convening federal, state, regional and local partners, and contractor support, for two-day in-person workshops. The projects will address development-oriented and equity issues on two topics: Planning for Equitable Development and Sustainable Strategies for Small Cities and Rural Communities.

Since 2011, the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program has provided assistance to over 200 communities in 47 states. With this assistance, community groups, local governments and tribal governments across the nation have increased their capacity to protect the environment, improve public health, expand economic opportunity, prepare for the effects of climate change and improve overall quality of life.

Recipients of the 2024 Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities Program

Region 1

The Passamaquoddy Tribe of Point Pleasant, Maine, has worked with EPA’s Brownfields program to remediate a site on their land and redevelop for the development and enrichment of Tribal youth, promoting traditional activities such as hunting, fishing and camping. “I’m extremely excited for this new opportunity for the youth! I work very closely in the community, and I have four boys myself. This is going to be an amazing venture for them,” said Melissa Dana, member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe. “Coming as a parent of all boys who are all adventurous and spend half their time in the woods, this is definitely going to be utilized.”

Region 2

The Akwesasne/St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, N.Y. straddles the Canadian border at the 45th parallel and is downstream from three Superfund sites. The community intends to use the Building Blocks process to collaboratively plan for an Akwesasne Heritage Center Complex on a site that is undergoing an environmental site assessment. “Our selection for inclusion to the EPA Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program represents further progress towards the long-held goal of constructing a new and modern Akwesasne Heritage Center Complex,” said St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Executive Director, Tsiorasa Barreiro. “The Technical Assistance resources provided by the program will help our Environment and Economic Development teams engage our community in workshops to develop a strong cultural action plan and final design for the Heritage Center.” The Heritage Center will serve as a cultural anchor for the community, potentially housing both a museum and library.

The Shinnecock Indian Nation is a small, federally recognized tribe residing on the Shinnecock Reservation in Suffolk County, on the southern shore of Long Island, New York. The tribe seeks to clean up and reuse contaminated properties to maximize the limited amount of developable land in their territory. “Our Building Blocks project will be the critical first step towards remediation of multiple abandoned properties and support our sustainable development for the wellbeing of the people and wildlife, alike,” said Shavonne Smith, Environmental Director.

Region 5

Austin, Minn., is a city with a large immigrant and refugee community that will focus their Building Blocks project on a commercial corridor facing some challenging redevelopment issues, including several Brownfield sites. The Equitable Development tool will help the city strengthen housing, health, equity and connectivity opportunities in partnership with community organizations and stakeholders. “We look forward to encouraging proper redevelopment while addressing health and equity concerns in partnership with the Building Blocks team,” said City Administrator Craig Clark.

Manitowoc, Wis., is a small city with a strong maritime and industrial legacy located on the shores of Lake Michigan. It will use the Building Blocks process to focus on a neighborhood near the Manitowoc River that is experiencing disinvestment due to the departure of the aluminum manufacturing industry. “Working with the Building Blocks team will provide residents and businesses an opportunity to meaningfully engage and shape a vision for this near downtown neighborhood and identify redevelopment opportunities that will have a positive impact,” said Mayor Justin M. Nickels. The city plans to incorporate equity from the outset as they engage residents and work towards identifying redevelopment opportunities to best address the transportation, housing and other needs of the area.

Region 7

Jennings, Mo., is a city of 13,000 in the St. Louis metropolitan area, working to transform their West Florissant Business Corridor downtown into a safe, walkable and thriving business district. The city – which has suffered the economic and public health impacts of racial discrimination for decades – will convene local, regional, state and federal organizations to coordinate efforts to address commercial vacancies in Jennings and rebuild the Corridor to work best for residents and business owners. “Residents often share their memories of what that corridor once was — a pillar of the community, and a place where residents could get everything they needed,” said Anni Dineen, Economic Development Coordinator of Jennings. “This opportunity will equip us to restore the thriving aspects of the corridor in an equitable and sustainable way.”

Region 8

Cheyenne, Wyo., will use Building Blocks tools to address urban sprawl, housing shortages and affordability issues. Cheyenne has experienced steady growth in recent years and has recently begun to address these issues through proposed and recently passed code amendments. “Our community will address challenges related to stormwater, green space and transportation options through the Building Blocks process,” said Lonnie Olson, Cheyenne city planner. Cheyenne intends to apply a smart growth lens to current codes and identify strategies to foster compact, mixed-use development.

Mandan, N.D., a city along the Missouri River adjacent to the state capitol Bismarck, is bringing together stakeholders to prioritize concerns and elevate solutions to revitalize an underutilized corridor in town. “We strive to create a vibrant neighborhood with high-quality residential units that meet market demands and enhance accessibility for residents,” said City Administrator Jim Neubauer. "We will identify stakeholder concerns and priorities and identify plans to address them.”

Region 10

Chiloquin, Ore., is a small rural town located within the ancestral homeland of the Klamath Tribes. In addition to two Brownfield projects, the city and key partners have several other state and federal projects underway, including a Safe Routes to School project, a parks master planning process and a tiny homes initiative. “We are excited to use Building Blocks assistance to ensure the city engages in an equitable and collaborative approach to these important upcoming community decisions,” said Cathy A. Stuhr, Chiloquin Brownfield Program Manager.

Palouse, Wash., a small town in eastern Washington along the Idaho border, won a Brownfields Award in 2023. Palouse is experiencing external growth pressures from two nearby universities. “We are eager to build upon the momentum of revitalizing our Main Street by addressing housing, economic development and sustainability goals,” said Mayor Tim Sievers.

