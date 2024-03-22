EPA Partners with Austin, Minnesota to Foster Equitable Development Strategies to Reach Environmental Goals

March 22, 2024

WASHINGTON (March 22, 2024) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that Austin, Minnesota will receive technical assistance through the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program.

“Many communities are looking to grow in ways that create economic opportunity and enhance quality of life, while also protecting the environment,” said EPA Associate Administrator for Policy Vicki Arroyo. “Our Building Blocks program provides assistance with proven development strategies to help communities plan for a healthier, more vibrant future."

Austin is a city with a large immigrant and refugee community that will focus their Building Blocks project on a commercial corridor facing some challenging redevelopment issues, including several Brownfield sites. The Equitable Development tool will help the city strengthen housing, health, equity and connectivity opportunities in partnership with community organizations and stakeholders.

“We look forward to encouraging proper redevelopment while addressing health and equity concerns in partnership with the Building Blocks team,” said City Administrator Craig Clark.

EPA’s Office of Community Revitalization selected communities through a targeted outreach effort in a partnership with the Office of Brownfields and Land Revitalization and Regional offices across the United States. This technical assistance will help communities:

Ensure their development decisions address environmental justice concerns in underserved and overburdened communities.

Preserve their natural resources and community character, while allowing for economic growth.

Create vibrant, walkable and revitalized neighborhoods.

In 2024, EPA staff will lead projects in ten communities, including convening federal, state, regional and local partners, and contractor support, for two-day in-person workshops. The projects will address development-oriented and equity issues on two topics: Planning for Equitable Development and Sustainable Strategies for Small Cities and Rural Communities.

Since 2011, the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program has provided assistance to over 200 communities in 47 states. With this assistance, community groups, local governments and tribal governments across the nation have increased their capacity to protect the environment, improve public health, expand economic opportunity, prepare for the effects of climate change and improve overall quality of life.

