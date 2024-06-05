EPA Partners with Georgia community to foster local foods systems development that furthers environmental and equity goals

June 5, 2024

ATLANTA (June 5, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), announced the selection of Rabbit Valley Farmers Market, Inc. in Ringgold, Georgia to receive technical assistance through the Local Foods, Local Places program. Together, EPA and the local community will engage with stakeholders to develop local foods systems while furthering sustainability goals.

“EPA is proud to partner with local communities to support local food initiatives that improve access to fresh foods, support and grow new business and protect the environment,” said Acting Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “As a public health agency, EPA is committed to addressing the problem of food insecurity in the Southeast that can contribute to poor health in our communities.”

The Rabbit Valley Farmers Market, Inc. in Ringgold, Ga., has a vision for farmers’ markets as not only a place to purchase fresh local foods, support local agriculture, and promote healthier lifestyle, but also a community gathering place in which community members can socialize, celebrate and connect with each other. They seek to collaborate with a diverse set of local partners to improve community awareness about the farmer’s market. Related programs focus on childhood health, nutrition education, improved food access, utilizing SNAP benefits, and local environmental education initiatives on composting, water conservation, and community gardening.

“My hope for this project is to create a more community centered downtown and market, with a collective focus on health, well-being, environmental stewardship, and service to others,” said Samantha Leslie, Executive Director of the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market.

This year, ARC and EPA will also collaborate with the newly established U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Business Center for Appalachia, which supports underserved farmers and food businesses in the local food supply chain overcome market access barriers.

Since 2014, the Local Foods, Local Places program has aided 137 communities across the country. The assistance helps community groups, local governments and tribal governments increase their capacity to protect the environment and improve public health through better access to healthy foods and more active lifestyles, thereby improving overall quality of life, especially within overburdened communities. The program emphasizes sustainable food systems and expands economic opportunity, especially for local growers and value-added food processor entrepreneurs.

