EPA partners with Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point to foster equitable Brownfields development strategies to reach environmental goals

March 22, 2024

Contact Information (617) 918-1064 Vikram Lakshmanan ( lakshmanan.vikram@epa.gov EPA Region 1 Press Office ( R1_Press@epa.gov

BOSTON (MARCH 22, 2024) – Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point in Maine , will receive technical assistance through the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program. Together, EPA and the Passamaquoddy Tribe will pursue development strategies that expand upon existing Brownfields efforts and advance clean air, clean water, equitable development, and other local goals.

"Many communities are looking to grow in ways that create economic opportunity and enhance quality of life, while also protecting the environment," said EPA Associate Administrator for Policy Vicki Arroyo. "Our Building Blocks program provides assistance with proven development strategies to help communities plan for a healthier, more vibrant future."

"The Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities partnership with our Brownfields Program is key to bringing together communities to explore new development possibilities that are both enriching and focused on the unique needs of the communities we work with," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash, "Congratulations to the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point, for earning this youth-centered opportunity to promote traditional activities."

EPA's Office of Community Revitalization selected communities through a targeted outreach effort in a partnership with the Office of Brownfields and Land Revitalization and Regional offices across the United States. This technical assistance will help communities:

Ensure their development decisions address environmental justice concerns in underserved and overburdened communities.

Preserve their natural resources and community character, while allowing for economic growth.

Create vibrant, walkable, and revitalized neighborhoods.

In 2024, EPA staff will lead projects in ten communities, including convening federal, state, regional and local partners, and contractor support, for two-day in-person workshops. The projects will address development-oriented and equity issues on two topics: Planning for Equitable Development and Sustainable Strategies for Small Cities and Rural Communities. The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point is one of the ten communities selected.

The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point, Maine, has worked with EPA's Brownfields program to remediate a site on their land and redevelop for the development and enrichment of Tribal youth, promoting traditional activities such as hunting, fishing and camping. "I'm extremely excited for this new opportunity for the youth! I work very closely in the community, and I have four boys myself. This is going to be an amazing venture for them," said Melissa Dana, member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe. "Coming as a parent of all boys who are all adventurous and spend half their time in the woods, this is definitely going to be utilized."

Since 2011, the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program has provided assistance to over 200 communities in 47 states. With this assistance, community groups, local governments and tribal governments across the nation have increased their capacity to protect the environment, improve public health, expand economic opportunity, prepare for the effects of climate change and improve overall quality of life.

Learn more about the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program.