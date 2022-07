EPA to present City of Chattanooga with Brownfield funding to assist in cleanup and assessments

July 5, 2022

Contact Information (404)562-8400 Region 4 Press ( region4press@epa.gov

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (July 5, 2022) – On Wednesday, July 6, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe will present the City of Chattanooga with Brownfield program cleanup and assessment grants to help spur economic revitalization by addressing contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties in the South Chattanooga and Alton Park communities.

WHO: EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe

EPA Region 4 Regional Administrator Daniel Blackman

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers

City of Chattanooga

WHAT: Press event recognizing the City of Chattanooga for receiving Brownfields funding

WHEN: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

9:00 am - 9:45 am ET

WHERE: Former U.S. Pipe

2701 Chestnut Street

Chattanooga, TN 37408

Background:

The target area of this Community-Wide Assessment Grant is South Chattanooga, which is one of the largest economically disadvantaged (74% Low-to-Moderate Income) and majority African American population areas (97%) in Tennessee.

For more information on EPA’s Revolving Loan Fund program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/brownfields-revolving-loan-fund-rlf-grants

For more information on EPA’s Brownfields program: http://www.epa.gov/brownfields

Credentialed press must RSVP to region4press@epa.gov in order to receive event details.