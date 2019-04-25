News Releases from Region 07

EPA to Present Regional Food Recovery Challenge Award to Haskell Indian Nations University April 26 in Lawrence, Kansas

Contact Information: Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov ) 913-551-7785

Environmental News

NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY

(Lenexa, Kan., April 25, 2019) - EPA Region 7 will present a Regional Food Recovery Challenge Award to Haskell Indian Nations University on Friday, April 26, in Lawrence, Kansas, to recognize the university’s efforts in reducing food waste on campus.

The university will host the recognition event, which begins at noon, at Curtis Hall. EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will present the award to Dr. Daniel Wildcat of Haskell Indian Nations University.

Media must RSVP with Haskell Indian Nations University in advance to attend. Please contact Stephen Prue at stephen.prue@bie.edu or 785-832-6644. Media should arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

EPA officials will be available for interviews at the event.

WHAT: Regional Food Recovery Challenge Award Event

WHEN: Noon to 12:30 p.m., Friday, April 26

WHERE: Curtis Hall, Oneida Avenue, Building 126; Haskell Indian Nations University, Lawrence, Kansas

WHO: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7